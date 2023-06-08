War Pony: an elegantly dust-blown coming-of-age story

War Pony

Between Baz Luhrmann’s recent rock ’n’ roll biopic and Sofia Coppola’s forthcoming marital drama Priscilla, cinema is having a bit of an Elvis Presley Moment right now – to which this elegantly dust-blown coming-of-age piece is an enjoyably unexpected adjunct.

War Pony is the directorial debut of the actress Riley Keough: granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla and the star of numerous recent knockout Indies, including Zola, Under the Silver Lake and American Honey. (She was also one of the runaway brides in Mad Max: Fury Road.) With her friend and producing partner Gina Gammell, she has directed and written this loose and lyrical drama set and shot on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, about the turbulent, lightly intersecting lives of a young man on the edge of adulthood and a boy on the brink of his teens.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jojo Bapteise Whiting and LaDainian Crazy Thunder, both first-time actors, star as Bill and Matho, two young Lakotas trying to find their place in a community that doesn’t seem to offer them much. Bright-eyed and charismatic, the 23-year-old Bill is already a father of two and a serial wheeler-dealer: his latest wheeze involves trying to breed a stray poodle he found in his garden, then peddling the pups for thousands of dollars apiece. Sweet, thoughtful Matho, meanwhile, has already found a money-making scheme of his own: habitually dipping into his wayward dad’s meth stash, he thins out the findings with bicarbonate of soda and sells it to a local dealer, before spending the proceeds on treats.

The rangy, inquisitive screenplay, which Keough and Gammell wrote with Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy, doesn’t artificially intertwine this pair’s life stories. Instead – aside from one beautifully underplayed late point of intersection – it simply allows them to play out in tandem, inviting us to spot the reflections and echoes. The vibe is documentary plus poetry – a little Andrea Arnold, a little Chloé Zhao – with symbolic touches that might have felt a bit much (see: recurring visions of bison) had they not been so carefully leavened with down-to-earth warmth and wit.

One major plot thread has Bill finding work at a nearby turkey farm, whose white owner Tim (Sprague Hollander) initially looks like a prospective mentor figure. But the relationship between the two, plus Tim’s wife Allison (Ashley Shelton) – forever twinkling at this youngster while swirling a glass of expensive red – soon becomes very plausibly messy, and Bill realises that even this more conventional kind of success entails falseness and compromise. These are tough, complex stories, but War Pony makes them glide along on sheer tenderness and charm.

15 cert, 115 min. In cinemas from Friday June 9