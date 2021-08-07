War Paint for Men Opens First Store in London’s Carnaby Street

LONDON — Men’s makeup brand War Paint for Men has opened its first store in central London’s Carnaby Street.

The 499-square-foot store, which is right next to the department store Liberty, carries its full range of products, as well as offering grooming service provided by The Lions Barber Collective, a group of not-for-profit barbers trained in mental health support to help prevent male suicide.

A concealer pen is priced at 18 pounds and a foundation at 24 pounds. The brand also offers an inclusive ultimate set for 152 pounds, which includes primer, tinted moisturizer, concealer, anti-shine powder, bronzer, beard and brow gel, a face sponge, metal powder brush, and bamboo and cotton remover pads.

Danny Gray, founder of the brand, said the opening presents a milestone for War Paint for Men, as he claimed it as the “world’s first men’s makeup store.”

“For me, it was so important that this wasn’t just about opening a shop to sell products, it was about creating somewhere for people to have an experience. I wanted to create a relaxed, inviting place to help men feel comfortable to have a conversation and learn more about makeup, get a haircut or even talk about mental health.

“Everything we’re trying to do as a brand is about normalizing men using products and tools to help them feel more confident, and our store is here to do just that,” he added.

The store also comes with a virtual “Ask Danny” Q&A session to answers any questions a customer might have about the brand or men’s makeup, and a bespoke service for personalized foundation and tinted moisturizer.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director of Carnaby Street’s owner Shaftesbury praised War Paint for Men as a “new and exciting concept is a great addition to the area.”

The brand started with a digital-first business model selling on Shopify in 2018. Gray said the brand’s direct-to-consumer brings in a majority of revenues. In year one the brand saw 380,000 pounds in sales and this figure doubled in the second year.

On top of its first physical outpost, War Paint for Men now is also being sold in more than 80 countries. Key retailers include John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Reiss and Mr Porter in the U.K., Sephora in Australia, Loft in Japan and Arnotts in Ireland.

