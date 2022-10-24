War latest: Ukraine dismisses Russia's 'absurd' dirty bomb claims
Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Moscow's claims that Kyiv is set to use a radioactive so-called dirty bomb on its own territory.
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegation in phone conversations with Western defence chiefs on Sunday. A "dirty bomb" is designed to contaminate a wide area with radioactive material, making it dangerous for civilians. It does not involve a nuclear explosion.
The Ukrainian President said the allegation was a Russian ploy for just such an attack in Moscow's eight-month-old war against its pro-Western neighbour: "The world should react as harshly as possible."
"If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this," Mr Zelensky said in his daily video address.
"Even the very Russian threat of nuclear weapons - and even more so against our country, which has given up its nuclear arsenal ... is a reason for both sanctions and for even greater strengthening of support for Ukraine."
The UK, US and France jointly dismissed the Russian claims and warned Moscow against using any pretext for escalating the war.
Follow the latest updates below.
11:50 PM
