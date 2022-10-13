Ukraine war latest: Ukraine joining Nato 'would guarantee World War Three', says Russia

A soldier of Ukraine's 5th Regiment of Assault Infantry sits in their bunker at a front line near Toretsk in the Donetsk region - YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP
Ukraine joining Nato would mean "a guaranteed escalation" to a third world war, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council has said.

Alexander Venediktov told the state TASS news agency in an interview on Thursday: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three.

"Apparently, that's what they are counting on – to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again."

It comes afetr Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president,  announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the military alliance at the end of September.

06:37 AM

Ukraine Nato admission 'a guaranteed escalation to WWIII'

The admission of Ukraine to Nato could result in a third world war, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, told the state TASS news agency in an interview on Thursday.

"Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," TASS cited Venediktov as saying.

"Apparently, that's what they are counting on – to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again."

Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the West, by helping Ukraine, indicated that "they are a direct party to the conflict".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the Nato military alliance at the end of September, after Vladimir Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim the four partially occupied regions as annexed Russian land.

06:32 AM

Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine's capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early this morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia's massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday.

Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-storey apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine's southern front.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building's top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

06:04 AM

Western support continues for Ukraine

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has said the "top priority" of Ukraine's Western backers was to provide Kyiv with more air defences to protect against Russia's "indiscriminate" attacks.

A US-led group of countries held talks at Nato headquarters in Brussels and vowed to deliver new air defences to Ukraine, which is reeling from Russian strikes that left scores dead and wounded as well as villages and towns without power and hot water across the country.

"The systems will be provided, as fast as we can physically get them there," United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the meeting.

In a further show of Western solidarity, the G7 vowed to "stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes", while International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva pledged financial help for the sake of "moving with you in the direction of a strong Ukraine".

Defence ministers from the Western military alliance are meeting on Thursday in Brussels.

05:18 AM

'We definitely need more artillery'

Soldiers of Ukraine's 5th Regiment of Assault Infantry put ammunition into a crate before setting a US-made MK-19 automatic grenade launcher towards Russian positions in less than 800 metres away at a front line near Toretsk in the Donetsk region - YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP
Some of the anti-aircraft defence systems pledged by Western allies began arriving in Ukraine this week.

"A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said of the delivery of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington.

On the frontline in Donetsk, Western weapons have helped boost Ukrainian morale and the abilities of Kyiv's forces.

"We definitely need more artillery," said an officer who gave his name as "Sergiy" with Ukraine's 5th Regiment on a hill overlooking Russian-held Gorlivka in Donetsk.

"When it comes to artillery, they still have an advantage so we can't return fire equally.

"We are firing more precisely now, but with fewer strikes."

04:01 AM

Helping Ukraine an 'important humanitarian task'

An elderly woman cooks on an open fire outside a building in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP
Ukraine has said it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south and welcomed a Western pledge to deliver anti-missile systems to Kyiv quickly after days of intense Russian missile strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has described the Russian missile attacks as an act of terrorism and has pressed the West for an "air shield", welcomed the pledge of anti-missile systems.

"The more audacious and cruel Russian terror becomes, the more obvious it is to the world that helping Ukraine to protect the sky is one of the most important humanitarian tasks for Europe today," Mr Zelensky said in his daily video address to his nation.

03:02 AM

'Weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies'

Oleksandra, 67, attends to her husband Mykola, 66, who was diagnosed with lung cancer five months ago. The pot placed on their bed collects leaking water from their damaged roof hit by shelling in the front-line town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region - YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP
In response to Vladimir Putin's increased attacks across Ukraine, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that its pledge to Kyiv of advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) rockets "will help to protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure".

Britain said it would also send hundreds of drones to support Ukraine's intelligence services as well as 18 howitzer artillery guns, in addition to 64 already delivered.

"These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS," British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said.

02:40 AM

Why 'iron dome' dream is proving hard to realise

Vladimir Putin’s aerial bombardment of Ukrainian city centres earlier this week has prompted Kyiv to make securing Western air-defence systems its main priority.

But Nato countries are struggling to secure enough air-defence systems to protect Ukraine’s skies, Western officials have warned, amid fears Kyiv will remain vulnerable to more Russian missile barrages.

At a Nato meeting on Wednesday to decide on future military support for the war-torn country, Jens Stoltenberg, its secretary-general, agreed that creating a protective shield over Ukraine was a “top priority”.

02:16 AM

Wallace: 'Further support to those seeking to defend their nation'

Britain announced on Wednesday night that it was donating cutting-edge anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine that are capable of shooting down cruise missiles for the first time.

The advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) rockets will be usable with the US-provided Nasams systems, which are due to arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said: “Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation. So today I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine."

01:53 AM

