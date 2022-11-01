War latest: Fresh Russian missile strikes destroy school in Mikolaiv

Ukrainian artillerymen fire a 152 mm towed gun-howitzer (D20) at a position on the front line near the town of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

A school and an apartment block were destroyed as the southern port city of Mikolaiv was struck by four Russian missiles overnight.

Rescue workers recovered the body of an elderly woman from the rubble early on Tuesday.

The attack comes a day after Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on several cities including the capital Kyiv, targeting critical infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes and a decision to freeze participation in a Black Sea grain export programme were responses to a drone attack on Moscow's fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.

07:59 AM

Joe Biden ‘lost temper at Volodymyr Zelensky over ingratitude for US aid’

Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper and raised his voice on the phone with Volodymyr Zelensky when he “did not show enough gratitude” after the US president signed off on $1 billion worth of military assistance.

During a phone call in June, Mr Biden turned testy when Mr Zelensky began listing what else Kyiv needed and was not getting shortly after the US president announced the aid package, NBC News reported.

The commander-in-chief is said to have briefly lost his patience and reminded Mr Zelensky that “the American people were being quite generous” and stressed that the White House and the US military were doing all they could to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.

07:37 AM

Russia extends evacuation zone in Kherson region

Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's southern Kherson region said on Monday they were extending an evacuation zone from the Dnipro river, repeating claims rejected by Kyiv that Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region.

In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the region, which is partially occupied by Russian forces, said he was extending the area covered by an order for civilians to evacuate by an additional 15 km (9 miles) to include another seven settlements.

Food aid being distributed courtesy of the World Food Programme by Ukrainian Volunteers - Heathcliff O'Malley

"Due to the possibility of the use of prohibited methods of war by the Ukrainian regime, as well as information that Kyiv is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric station, there is an immediate danger of the Kherson region being flooded, (resulting in) the mass destruction of civilian infrastructure and humanitarian catastrophe," Saldo said in a video message posted on Monday evening.

"Given the situation, I have decided to expand the evacuation zone by 15 kilometres from the Dnipro ... the decision will make it possible to create a layered defence in order to repel Ukrainian attacks and protect civilians."

07:11 AM

Russian missiles hit apartments, killing one

Russia fired four missiles into the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv overnight, demolishing half an apartment building and killing one resident, a day after it unleashed a barrage of missiles on several cities including the capital Kyiv.

Rescue workers recovered the body of an elderly woman from the rubble of the apartment block early on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

As rush hour was underway, passersby walked past a two-storey school, the front of which was torn off by the force of the blast that left a massive crater.

"This is what the barbarian horde does," said Irena Siden, 48, the school’s deputy director, standing in front of the gutted building as workers began sweeping up the rubble.

"They (the Russians) are the descendants of the barbarian horde. They stole our history and how they are trying to steal our culture."

06:46 AM

Surgeons forced to work with dirty tools

As seriously ill patients took their seats for treatment at Kyiv's main hospital on Monday, they were told the dialysis machines had ground to a halt.

Those waiting to go under the knife were sent back to wards, with surgeons unable to sterilise their theatres and tools.

Much of Ukraine's capital was left without water after Russia bombed pumping stations on Monday in its latest raid on civilian infrastructure.

The disruption inflicted yet more pain on Kyiv’s patients and medics struggling through the unrelenting conflict.

04:58 AM

Watchdog raises nuclear power plant concerns

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country's battered energy infrastructure would be repaired with equipment from 12 countries.

Meanwhile, UN nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) again raised concerns about the situation around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, saying that a landmine explosion had cut power to one of its reactors.

"In a further sign of the precarious situation in the area of the ZNPP, the IAEA team said there had been shelling in the vicinity of the plant in recent days, following a period of reduced military activity," the watchdog said.

The IAEA also confirmed it had started independent "verification activities" at two locations in Ukraine to determine whether any "undeclared nuclear activities" were taking place after Russia accused Kyiv of producing a so-called "dirty bomb".

Kyiv, which invited the IAEA inspectors, has counter-alleged that Moscow might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack.

04:55 AM

Instead of the battlefield, 'Russia fights civilians'

Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut to large parts of Kyiv on Monday after another wave of Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure.

The Ukrainian army's commander in chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Russia had launched 55 cruise missiles and dozens of other munitions at "civilian targets" across the country, days after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its fleet in the Black Sea.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich early on Tuesday called the bombardment "one of the most massive shellings of our territory by the army of the Russian Federation".

But he noted that, thanks to improved air defences, "the destruction is not as critical as it could be".

Though the army said many of the missiles had been shot down, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said the strikes had still caused power cuts in "hundreds" of areas across seven Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: "Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians."

04:53 AM

