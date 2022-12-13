G7 vow to meet Kyiv's urgent need for weapons

Global economic powers pledged to beef up Kyiv's military capabilities with a focus on air defence, as Russian missiles, artillery and drones hammered targets in Ukraine..

The Group of Seven promised to "meet Ukraine's urgent requirements" after President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for modern tanks, artillery and long-range weapons to counter Russia's devastating invasion.

Mr Zelensky also urged G7 leaders gathered at a virtual meeting to support his idea of convening a special Global Peace Summit dedicated to bringing peace to his country.

The summit would be focused on the implementation of Kyiv's 10-point peace plan that insists on, among other things, Russia's withdrawal of all its troops from Ukraine and no territorial concessions on Kyiv's part.

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday he would be "open minded" about supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles to target launch sites for Russian drones that have hit infrastructure if Russia carried on targeting civilian areas.

Our priority is to boost Ukraine's air defences, says Biden

Us President Joe Biden told Volodymyr Zelensky Zelensky on Sunday that Washington's priority was to boost Ukraine's air defences. The United States also shipped the first batch of power equipment to Ukraine under an aid package agreed last month.

Russia is "deliberately trying to freeze Ukrainians to death as we enter winter", a senior US official said. "Our strategy right now first is to help Ukraine protect itself against this deliberate attacks on civilian energy infrastructure because it could be a humanitarian catastrophe."

Moscow has denied targeting civilians but the war has displaced millions and killed thousands of non-combatants.

'Putin, Xi to hold talks by year-end'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.

The newspaper, citing an unnamed source close to the Russian presidential administration said that it is unlikely that the meeting will be face-to-face.

"Details are being worked out," the source told Vedomosti.