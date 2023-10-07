‘We are at war,’ Israel’s PM declares after dozens killed and over ‘700 injured’ following Hamas attack

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war on the Hamas militant group following a surprise attack on Saturday.

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel in a major escalation between the two sides. Images on social media showed cars on fire and damaged buildings, while the country’s Channel 12 reports that the death toll has risen to 40 while 740 people have been injured.

In a speech to the nation, Mr Netanyahu said: “Citizens of Israel. We are at war, not an operation, not an escalation, a war.

“This morning Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the state of Israel and its citizens. We’ve been at it since early morning.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Netanyahu later confirmed that he has called up reservists following the attack while the Israeli military said it had launched retaliatory strikes in Gaza. According to Palestinian officials, Israeli airstrikes have killed up to 161 people and injured close to 1,000.

Following the missile strikes, Hamas gunmen are believed to have infiltrated Israel in the most serious escalation of the conflict since the two sides fought a ten-day war in 2021.

Mr Netanyahu added: “The enemy will pay a price he has never known. In the meantime, I call on all citizens of Israel to strictly obey the instructions of the army and the instructions of the Home Command.

“We are in a war and we will win it.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Israel has an “absolute right to defend itself” following the attacks on Saturday morning.

In a post on X, he wrote: “I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.

“Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the United States would work to ensure that Israel “has what it needs to defend itself”.

“Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism,” Mr Austin said in a statement.

Story continues

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media, calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight.

“This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” he said, adding that 5,000 rockets had been launched.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says his people have the right to defend themselves against the “terror of settlers and occupation troops”.

Israeli media reported that gunmen had opened fire on passers-by in the town of Sderot, in southern Israel, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in city streets as well as gunmen in jeeps roaming the countryside.

It comes a day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought the country to the verge of catastrophic defeat in a surprise attack by Syria and Egypt.