The War With Grandpa topples Tenet 's box office lead with $3.6 million

The movie theater industry is getting a little boost from Robert De Niro's The War with Grandpa, as it takes over Tenet's lead at the box office with $3.6 million.

According to Comscore, Christopher Nolan's action film moves into the second spot with $2.1 million bumping 1993's Hocus Pocus into the #3 position with $1.2 million. Rounding out the top five are Fox's The New Mutants with $685k and Unhinged from Solstice Studios, which earned $660k.

The Tim Hill directed comedy follows Ed (De Niro), a grandfather who recently moved in with his daughter Sally (Uma Thurman) and her family and is meant to take over his grandson's room. But young Peter (Oakes Fegley) won't give it up without a fight.

With an original release date set for 2018, The War with Grandpa was waging its own battle for distribution as it was put on hold due to the Harvey Weinstein scandal that led to the dissolution of The Weinstein Company's Dimension Films. After multiple delays, distribution rights were reclaimed by producers and later purchased by 101 Studios in June 2020.

Don't feel bad for Tenet, however. It's already brought in $323 million globally during its seven-week run.

Check out the Oct. 9-11 below:

The War With Grandpa—$3.6million Tenet — $2.1 million Hocus Pocus—$1.2 million The New Mutants —$685k Unhinged — $660k Coco — $603k Honest Thief—$364k Infidel — $205k Possessor Uncut—$164k Yellow Rose —$150k

