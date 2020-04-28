The war on coronavirus should be led by councils. But this government hates them

Photograph: James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

Our local councils, already hardest hit by austerity, are again taking the fall in this coronavirus crisis, with a potential £5bn funding shortfall over the next year. Beyond the NHS, council social care for adults and children is all that protects fragile people day to day. Local councils with their panoply of road sweepers, bin collectors, libraries, museums, housing services, leisure centres, electoral registers, pot-hole menders, pub licensers, food inspectors, addiction services, youth and day centres, water and air pollution monitors, planners and park keepers – these, not Whitehall, are the custodians of the places where we live.

It was always the Tory chancellor George Osborne’s plan to make councils take the pain and the blame for his cuts. I heard a soon-to-be leading minister chuckling at a pre-2010 election event, “We are all devolutionists now. We will devolve the axe!” And so they did.

Much was stripped threadbare in the lost decade since, yet councils remain the bedrock of everyday civilisation.

Central government keeps failing in this crisis, preferring to reinvent the wheel and outsource testing to private companies, ignoring councils’ local capacity and knowledge. Leaders of the big councils, Labour and Tory, are of far higher calibre than most of Boris Johnson’s inept cabinet: they know how things work.

Councils are incandescent at their treatment. When it was first clear that care homes – already short-staffed and underfunded – were at risk of collapse, the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, panicked. He told a virtual meeting of leaders to “spend whatever it takes. The government will reimburse you” and “we will be supporting you and ensuring the money flows to you”.

But he backtracked: to listeners’ disbelief, he told a recent leaders’ meeting they would now be “sharing the burden”. An explosion of indignant letters to the prime minister followed from council leaders. They had dashed to spend on care homes, on staff, on protective equipment, on hotels for the homeless, on food for the 1.4 million shielded people, on the steep rise in domestic violence and children in care, and on burials. The million and a half people plunging on to universal credit all need council tax relief.

Councils have lost four times more in income than they have spent in those extra costs. Commercial rents, council rents, council tax and business rates have collapsed. Parking and leisure-centre fees have vanished. An emergency bung of £1.6bn from Jenrick barely covered this year’s national living wage rise. After the backlash from leaders, he threw in another £1.6bn; but that’s a small sticking plaster, and Nick Forbes, the leader of Newcastle City council and Labour group leader in the Local Government Association, fears how this allocation will be shared.

Council finances have long been in urgent need of reform. Central government grants have just been abolished, leaving them reliant on failing business rates and restricted from raising council tax above 1.99%; there has been no revaluation of property since 1991. While NHS trusts can legally run up debts – £13bn has just been written off – councils must by law balance the books each year, forcing them to make savage cuts within this year’s budget. Since some 70% of council spending is on social care, many of the care staff who are clapped every Thursday will soon get P45s. Councils are banned from furloughing staff, while outsourced service companies can claim from the Treasury.

That’s all of a piece with Conservative philosophy since Margaret Thatcher forced councils to outsource care homes and much else. Schools were stripped away by Michael Gove’s academisations, yet he left councils responsible for supporting pupils with special educational needs.

Remember Eric Pickles? The ex-council leader was brought in to demolish councils in 2010, to smear and abuse them for extravagance as a cover for Osborne’s cuts. Weekly his malevolent press releases accused them of spending too much on coffee and biscuits or on publications to their citizens. Yet public trust in councillors remains higher than for Westminster politicians.

In “the new normal”, many hobbled councils will approach bankruptcy, such as Tory Northamptonshire. Worse still, a “fair funding review” is due this year to divert money from poor cities to Tory counties, weighting resources for “rurality” more than urban deprivation.

This profound disrespect for councils led the government to employ the likes of Deloitte to site coronavirus test centres in places that NHS and care staff couldn’t reach, ignoring councils’ own public health staff. The government calls for 18,000 contact tracers, but every council has professional tracers for sexually transmitted diseases.

Why was the French company Edenred brought in to distribute emergency food vouchers to the 1.3 million children on free school meals? Its errors left many families with nothing, according to the Financial Times. Councils were far better equipped locally. Forbes discovered that the Westminster-run food parcels for the vulnerable contained Angel Delight and Pot Noodles, and he estimates each parcel costs “more than a Harrods hamper”. He lists all the services done better and cheaper locally. “But the biggest betrayal will be cuts we must make to key workers who risk their lives in care homes. An outrage!”

This time Tory leaders are just as indignant. Ian Hudspeth, the Tory leader of Oxfordshire county council, says: “Give us the money as we have the local experience, local food banks, local testing and tracing. Some councils have lost 50% of their income, and social care is all that can be cut now.”

The NHS has a free pass to spend “whatever it takes” in this crisis, so why not councils too? Hudspeth protests: “That’s a mystery to all concerned.”

Yet it’s not really a mystery. Westminster is in the grip of ideologues who seek to shrink the state; for them, councils remain invisible, despised and disposable.