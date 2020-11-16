After war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, peace sees winners and losers swap places

Kelbajar, Azerbaijan: The cars, trucks and vans jamming the mountain roads deep into the night Saturday brimmed with all the possessions that the fleeing Armenians could rescue: upholstered furniture, livestock, glass doors.

As they left, many set their homes on fire, enveloping their exodus in acrid smoke and illuminating it in an orange glow. Near some of the burning houses stood older ruins: the remains of homes abandoned a quarter-century ago, when Azerbaijanis fled and Armenians moved into the region.

In the southern Caucasus Mountains at the border of Europe and Asia, this weekend was a turning point in a decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over isolated and mountainous lands that both sides believed rightfully were theirs. Back in the 1990s, it was the Azerbaijanis who were forced to leave. Now, it is the Armenians, a renewed tragedy for them and a triumph for their foes.

Under a Russia-brokered peace deal ending a six-week war that killed thousands, Azerbaijan on Sunday was set to take control of a swath of the breakaway, ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan under international law.

"How can I burn this?" said Ashot Khanesyan, a 53-year-old Armenian, referring to the home he had built and was about to desert in the town of Kelbajar. His neighbours had urged him to destroy the house, he said, but, "My conscience won't let me."

He was packing his chickens, tying up their feet with white string, but he said he would leave his potatoes behind.

The New York Times came to Armenian-controlled areas and to Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, to document this pivotal moment for both sides in the conflict. The war has drawn in some of the region's biggest international powers, with Turkey backing Azerbaijan and Russia struggling to stop the fighting in a region it once ruled.

Russian peacekeeping troops, overseeing the handover, rumbled into the district of Kelbajar on Friday aboard armoured personnel carriers. They set up one of their observation posts at Dadivank, a centuries-old monastery that Armenians, who are mainly Christian, fear the arriving Azerbaijanis, who are mainly Muslim, will deface.

"When an Armenian is born, they all know about Artsakh," said Vergine Vartanyan, 24, in tears, using the Armenian term for Nagorno-Karabakh.

Along with hundreds of other Armenians, she prayed at Dadivank for what could be the last time Friday, to bid farewell.

The contrast with the scenes in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, could hardly be sharper. There, celebratory flags graced almost every surface, hanging from balconies, draped over car roofs and windows and wrapped around the shoulders of a teenager at the Martyrs' Alley cemetery on a hillside overlooking the Caspian Sea.

Much of Azerbaijan exploded in joyous celebration in the streets Tuesday after President Ilham Aliyev announced in the early hours of the morning that the war was over and that Armenian forces would withdraw from three districts adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh and return them to Azerbaijani control.

"We are so happy because we finally won, thank God," said Ibrahim Ibrahimov, 18, a computer science student walking with two friends near the seafront in Baku. "Finally, the people of Karabakh can go home."

Armenians and Azerbaijanis lived side by side when both countries were part of the Soviet Union, but century-old ethnic enmity reignited when communism collapsed. Nagorno-Karabakh, mainly ethnic Armenian, ended up as part of Azerbaijan. Armenia won a war over the territory in the early 1990s that killed some 20,000 people and displaced a million, mostly Azerbaijanis.

Azerbaijanis were expelled not only from Nagorno-Karabakh itself but also from seven surrounding districts, including Kelbajar, that had been mostly inhabited by Azerbaijanis. The entire region became the internationally unrecognized, ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Azerbaijan's desire to return its citizens who had been displaced from their homes became a driving force in its politics.

A quarter-century of on-and-off talks failed to resolve the standoff, and on 27 September, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan launched an offensive to retake the territory by force. Advanced drones, funded by Azerbaijan's oil and gas boom, pounded the Armenians in their trenches. At least 2,317 Armenian soldiers died; Azerbaijan has not released a death toll.

