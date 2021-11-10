Wapella church provides place of warming and fellowship for Halloween

On Sunday, October 31st The Wapella Church of The Nazarene provided a place of warming and fellowship for families and friends out for Halloween.

Trick or treaters along with many parents stopped by to enjoy the bonfire, hotdogs, juice and treats as well as a visit with three sheep, a few shepherds as well as old and new friends.

Cathy Cunday, the board’s secretary, said the purpose of the event was to make connections between the families and the church. “We thought this was a great opportunity to have a nice warm place for people on a cold night, while having a little bit to eat and to have some fun,” said Cunday. “It’s always great to bring people together and connect with the community.”

The Wapella Store and The Crate House offered their donations of food and juices. Lynice Holmstrom also provided some sheep for the warming event. Throughout the evening, about 60 to 70 people attended.

“It was a way to get together and celebrate, not necessarily to celebrate Halloween but I think part of a church’s mission is to make everyone feel warm, loved and happy, and I think that’s what we did.”

Cunday said she hopes to organize a “Kids Club” between now and before Christmas. She also wishes to arrange more events similar to this one, in the nearby future.

Sierra D'Souza Butts, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator