Wanty Gobert sign neo-pros Jasper De Plus and Alexander Evans in 2020

Wanty Gobert-Tormans announced Friday that they signed two neo-pros Jasper De Plus and Alexander Evans on a two-year deal that will see them racing for the Belgian team through 2021. Team director Hilaire Van der Schueren said that the team is committed to investing in young talent.

De Plus, 22, is the younger brother of Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) and he joins the team from Home Solution-Soenens. He is a notable time triallist and recently won the under-23 Chrono des Nations and was second in the under-23 time trial at the Belgian Championships.

"I concluded my last season in the U23 category with a fantastic win at the Chrono des Nations, before signing my first pro contract with Wanty Gobert - Tormans," De Plus said.

"I'm very enthusiastic to start this new experience, expecting the team to guide me for my first steps in the pro peloton. I hope to learn as much as possible and I want to grab all chances which will be given to me."

Evans, 22, joins the team having previously raced with SEG Racing Academy. The Australian has shown his talent in the mountains after winning a stage at the Tour de l'Avenir atop Méribel. He was also second on La Planche des Belles Filles at the Tour d'Alsace.

"I'm thrilled and proud to be selected to ride for Wanty Gobert - Tormans," Evans said. "As a first year pro, I aspire to learn from the more experienced riders on the team. The European races are notably more aggressive and more challenging, for example in terms of positioning, small roads and descending.

"I experienced how great it was to demonstrate what I can do on my favorite terrain in world's most important U23 race. I'm looking forward to my first year with Wanty Gobert - Tormans and hope to be as competitive as possible! "

Team director Van der Schueren said that Wanty Gobert is pleased to bring in two rising talents that cover the disciplines of time trialling and climbing.

"I'm happy to give one of the most talented Belgian baroudeurs a chance in the pro peloton," Van der Schueren said of Jasper De Plus. "His victory at the U23 Chrono des Nations convinced me that his time trial capabilities will add value to our team. The positioning game will be his most difficult challenge. With our support, I hope he becomes as good as his elder brother.

"One of the most challenging stages in the Tour de l'Avenir was won by Alexander Evans. We continue our investment in young riders, hoping that he can deliver. We're looking forward to see this talented climber gaining experience."