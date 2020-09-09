Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's Jeremy Clarkson mocks rival show Pointless on air

From Digital Spy

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's Jeremy Clarkson took a jab at rival quiz show Pointless during Wednesday's episode (September 9).

Contestant Gareth was in the hot seat and was stumped by the question: "Horripilation and 'piloerection' are alternative names for which bodily condition?"

He then asked Clarkson: "Is it possible to use a lifeline and phone Tarriq please?" To which the host replied: "Have you seen this show before?

"Any minute now you'll say, 'I'm hoping to win the coveted Pointless trophy,'" to which Gareth replied: "No definitely not, they don't offer enough money."

Clarkson then joked: "No they don't, you're already way past what you could get. You listening, Armstrong?"

It comes after a contestant on the previous episode took a dig at Lewis Capaldi (though he took it in good humour of course).

This series of Millionaire has been like no other, as current social-distancing guidelines mean the show cannot be filmed with a live studio audience.

Without a live audience, the new series has scrapped its Ask the Audience option and replaced it with another Phone a Friend lifeline.

The option to use 50:50 or Ask the Host will remain as usual (though Jeremy's track record isn't the best).

This series will also crown the first Millionaire of the Clarkson era and the sixth million-pound winner in the show's history.