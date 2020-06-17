The Wanted's Tom Parker says second child with wife Kelsey is a boy

Photo credit: Getty Images

Tom Parker has revealed the sex of his unborn baby.

The Wanted star and his wife Kelsey are expecting their second child later this year.

In a sweet set of pictures, the couple posed among blue smoke with Tom writing on his Instagram: "It's a BOY!!!"

The couple wed in 2018, and welcomed daughter Aurelia not long after.

Tom previously opened up on becoming a dad of two, saying: "I don't know if I'm prepared for it!

"Aurelia has been a whirlwind and all of a sudden we've got another baby on the way!"

Kelsey, who first met the singer and producer in 2009, added she wasn't shocked to fall pregnant again so quickly.

"I wasn't, but Tom definitely was," she said.

Photo credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire/Press Association Images

"I had stopped breastfeeding Aurelia, and that can make you more vulnerable to getting pregnant. I want a big family so I would rather just get it over and done with. "

Tom previously opened up about his bandmates, when two members failed to turn up to his wedding.

"I emailed all the boys a few months ago and asked them to be ushers," Tom said. "As we've not all been together since 2014, I thought my wedding might have been a nice moment for it.

Photo credit: Getty Images

"Siva and Nathan said they'd like to but they didn't know what they were doing at that time. Then it got closer and I needed their suit sizes. Siva said no and Nathan didn't reply. It is what it is."

He continued: "We all got on in the band, but I was closer to Max [George] and Jay [McGuiness]; it was usually us three who went out and got smashed on tour. I'm happy they were there."

