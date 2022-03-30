The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis

The Wanted's Tom Parker - who had an aggressive brain tumour - has died surrounded by his family and bandmates.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," wife Kelsey Parker said on Instagram.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

Parker had first spoken of his terminal brain tumour diagnosis in October 2020.

The 33-year-old was one of five members of the British-Irish boy band, known for hits such as up-tempo party track Glad You Came.

His bandmates also posted a tribute to their "brother" on Instagram.

"Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates," it said.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

The group had 10 Top Ten singles in the UK and two number ones, All Time Low in 2010 and 2011's Glad You Came.

The latter track was a global hit and reached number three in the US.

The Wanted split in 2014 but reformed last year in support of Parker and released a greatest hits album, as well as playing a charity gig at the Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking to Sky News in September, Parker said he was feeling "pretty good" following treatment for his tumour and was excited about performing again.

"We are doing all we can to try and beat this disease but there's no guarantees with it... so [I'm] just doing what I can, raising awareness," he said.

The singer was first diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma - an aggressive cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. It was detected after he had several unexplained seizures.

However, in January 2021, he said there had been a "significant reduction" in the tumour's size.

Take That's Howard Donald was among the first to pay tribute on social media.

"So young and so sad. RIP .@TomParker from .@thewanted Strength and love to his family," he said.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp posted: "Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten."