The Wanted's Jay McGuiness pays poignant tribute to Tom Parker

Stefania Sarrubba
·2 min read
Tom Parker's bandmate Jay McGuiness has shared a beautiful tribute to the late singer, who passed away last month.

The Wanted star Parker died at the age of 33 at the end of March, a year and a half after having been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

McGuiness took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to Parker, sharing a black and white photograph of his friend.

"Tom, I miss you so much. I don't know where you are now, but I am so honoured we got to spend time together on earth. An honour," McGuiness captioned the portrait, adding: "I keep reminding myself to be grateful for that time, and I really really am. I am."

McGuiness also shared his memories of Parker, writing: "Everyone remembers the day they met you. You didn't slip into anyone's life quietly, you hit them like a ton of bricks and looked them square in the eyes. You talked to absolutely everyone as if they were no more and no less than you."

He then said: "I just wish you had more time, that's selfish. You did amazing things. I just miss you. Thank you for always being there for me, without fail, always turning up, always looking out, always setting me straight."

Parker had sat the first few dates of The Wanted tour out as he was receiving treatment in Spain, but was able to join the band for their hit song 'Glad You Came', sitting in a throne for the performance.

On March 30, his wife Kelsey took to Instagram to share the sad news of Tom's passing.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," she wrote.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

