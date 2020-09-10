'I wanted to win so bad': 'Property' twins talk 'Brother vs. Brother,' on-set pranks, Zooey Deschanel

Another familial face-off: Jonathan and Drew Scott's renovation rivalry is reignited with the return of HGTV's "Brother vs. Brother."

Season 7, kicking off Wednesday (9 EDT/PDT), is set in Los Angeles's historical neighborhood of Hancock Park, where Drew lives with his wife, Linda Phan. (Fans might remember the dwelling's makeover from 2017's "Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House.")

On "Brother vs. Brother," the Scott twins, 42, each redo a property. The one who makes the most money when the home is sold is crowned the winner. Profits will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, a charity that is a partnership between No Kid Hungry and HGTV parent Discovery, that will lead to as many as 100,000 meals.

The episodes feature challenges in which the twins renovate a portion of each house, judged by HGTV personalities like Maureen McCormick ("The Brady Bunch"). Rewards for challenge victors and punishments for the losers will be Hollywood-themed, and most of the season was filmed in October, prior to the pandemic.

For the last two seasons – which took place in Galveston, Texas, and San Francisco – Jonathan has come out on top. Drew tells USA TODAY he hoped Hancock Park would provide a home-field advantage.

"I wanted to win so bad because two years of (Jonathan) gloating is not a fun thing for anybody," Drew says. "Here in Hancock Park, this is my chance to have the upper hand."

Jonathan is eager to boast about his consecutive wins in conversations.

"No matter what it is we’re talking about," Drew says, "I could be like, 'Oh, it’s such a beautiful day,' (and) he’d be like, 'A beautiful day to smell success over beating you last year in 'Brother vs. Brother.' Everything turns into a comparison to him beating me."

Being on Drew's turf also appealed to the reigning champ. "If I could (win) in Drew’s... neighborhood, where he claims to know everything, that was going to be the sweetest victory," Jonathan says. But he knew it wouldn't be easy. Jonathan says the Hancock Park properties were the most expensive and largest attempted on "Brother vs. Brother."

Jonathan picked a home dubbed "the house next door" due to its proximity to Drew's, which he felt was manageable enough to transform with the budget and time allotted. Drew chose a "corner chateau" for its original features, although the layout needed work.

"They’re beautiful from the outside but (on) the inside, they just don’t function for families," Drew says. "The kitchens are tiny and tucked away." Adding closets and bathrooms are also seen as valuable.

But for the Scott brothers, it wasn't all work and no play. There were pranks: Jonathan toilet-papered the house where his brother lives.

"Thanks a lot," Drew reacts. "It was very mature."