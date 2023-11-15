Wanted violent offenders to have benefits cut

Another resource to track down violent offenders on the run was launched recently.

Effective Nov. 1, the Warrant Intelligence Team began operations - a six-person team with the power to cut government benefits to such offenders at large. Working with other government ministries and Crown corporations, WIT will gather intelligence and share that information with police as well.

“Violent individuals with outstanding warrants for arrest should not be benefiting from taxpayer dollars,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. “The new Warrant Intelligence Team will work to ensure government benefits are not being used to perpetuate criminal lifestyles while also helping police in their efforts to apprehend those same offenders.”

When it comes to cutting benefits like Saskatchewan Income Support and the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit, the team will work on a case-by-case basis to measure the effects on the offender’s family, if present.

“The Ministry of Social Services will be collaborating with our partners in the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to support the work of the Warrant Intelligence Team and take action to stop benefits to prolific violent offenders with outstanding warrants,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said

. “Our ministry will do this work so that families of the offender continue to have their financial needs met as they plan for a safer future.”

Back when the government first announced the formation of WIT, Makowsky stressed the importance of ensuring the children and families of violent offenders were not unfairly impacted from their criminal behaviour.

The formation of WIT comes as a response to the mass stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation and community of Weldon last year and is a separate entity from the Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Teams and forthcoming Saskatchewan Marshal’s Service, which is targeted to be up and running in 2026.

On a related note, WEST has made a couple recent arrests recently in eastern Saskatchewan.

Through investigation, WEST found Adam Murk - a man who was on warrant from Melfort and Yorkton RCMP for assault, flight from police and driving while prohibited—in the Good Spirit Lake area on Nov. 6. Nabbed for outstanding warrants, Murk is now before the Provincial Court system.

On that same date, WEST was also able to arrest Patrick Tuckanow, who was unlawfully at large after violating parole conditions. Police investigation led officers to Ituna where Tucknow was taken into custody.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator