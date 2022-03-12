The Wanted star Tom Parker uses a wheelchair after treatment amid brain tumour battle

Tom Parker looked totally relaxed while he posed for the picture doing the peace sign (Max George Instagram)

Tom Parker was photographed in a wheelchair after his latest round of treatment amid his brain tumour fight.

The Wanted bandmate Max George shared the picture on his Instagram stories on Friday with their legion of fans.

It comes after Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick “called upon the angels” to help him during his health battle.

His friend captioned the post, “I mean... Come on.” (Max George Instagram)

The singer, 33, looked totally relaxed while he posed for the picture doing the peace sign.

His friend captioned the post, “I mean... Come on.”

Bandmates Max, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes went ahead with their The Wanted tour after Parker was forced to pull out because of his treatment.

But the star revealed he had been “zooming into rehearsals” and he previously said the “boys will hold the fort back” before his return.

It comes as Parker has received private hospital treatment in Spain after six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions.

His wife gave regular updates on Instagram as her husband underwent treatment in Costa del Sol.

Parker told the world in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The Wanted star has been candid about his tough journey so far which he said has included “real sadness and darkness”.

He told an All-Party Parliamentary Group last year: “I’m staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year but, for decades on end, they haven’t found better treatments let alone a cure for brain tumours.”

“My diagnosis came as a complete shock. It’s been an interesting journey so far and I’ve experienced moments of real sadness and darkness. Some of those low points I attribute to the level of toxicity in the treatment process. It’s truly horrific and disgusting but it was my only choice and I hope it did the job it needed to do.” He added.