The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dies At 33, Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Ashley Percival
·2 min read

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has died at the age of 33, following a brain tumor diagnosis.

In October 2020, the singer shared that he had been told he had an inoperable brain tumor after having a seizure during a family holiday.

Tom Parker (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
In an Instagram statement on Wednesday, Tom’s wife Kelsey said Tom died on “passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side”.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” she said.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)

A statement was also shared on the band’s Instagram page.

It said: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Tom (center) with Jay McGuiness, Max George, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran in 2010. (Photo: C Brandon via Getty Images)
Following Tom’s diagnosis, he had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and his treatment had been the subject of a Channel 4 documentary in 2021.

Earlier this month, he missed the start of The Wanted’s long-awaited reunion shows, as he was in Spain on a treatment program.

He later joining bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes for the remaining dates, wrapping up the tour on 17 March.

In an Instagram post, he described being back on stage as being “in his happy place”, as he shared a number of pictures from the gigs with fans.

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial)

The boyband had numerous top 10 singles in the early 2010s, including Chasing The Sun, Walks Like Rihanna, Lightning and the number ones All Time Low and Glad You Came.

After the band split in 2014, Tom played Danny in a theatre production of Grease, and appeared on the reality show The Jump.

Prior to his death, Tom had announced he had been writing a book about his experiences, telling his followers it was “about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what”.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

