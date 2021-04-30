Wanted: Police release images of nine men over Hyde Park anti-lockdown violence

Pictures of the men police would like to speak to

Police have released images of nine men being sought over last weekend’s ugly anti-lockdown protest that left 14 officers injured in central London.

Demonstrators hurled bottles and missiles in Hyde Park on Saturday evening. Pictures on social media showed a female police officer bleeding from a head wound while another suffered a similar injury to his forehead.

Images of the nine were issued on Friday as the Met gears up for a bank holiday weekend of further protest in Trafalgar Square and illegal parties across the capital.

Activists from Kill The Bill and Extinction Rebellion have not discussed plans or carried out a risk assessment that would make their demos on Saturday lawful, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Nat Norris, of the force’s Public Order Command, said the level of violence directed at officers on April 24 was “some of the worst I have seen in recent years”.

He added: “These officers were simply trying to do their job and it can never be acceptable for them to be attacked in this way.

Anti-lockdown protesters holding a placard at the protest in Hyde ParkPA

“I would urge anyone who recognises those pictured to contact us so we can speak to them about this incident.”

Last Saturday, an earlier march and rally, which also took place in Oxford Street, featured banners with messages including: “You don’t need proof to know truth.”

Protestors were against vaccine passports, face masks and lockdown.

Police then approached a crowd of over 100 people who were playing music and gathered closely together in Hyde Park breaching Covid-19 rule-of-six laws.

When a request to stop the music and leave the area was ignored, officers came under sustained and violent attack.

Fourteen receiving injuries from missiles and physical assaults. Five required medical treatment.

Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned “thugs” for the “senseless violence”.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Met Police Federation, added: “Our colleagues have every right to go home to their families at the end of their shifts. Not to hospital.”

Story continues

The Met said three people arrested for offences including assault on police and public order were bailed pending further enquiries.

Commander Simon Dobinson, gold for this weekend’s May Bank Holiday policing, said intelligence indicates large numbers are coming to London tomorrow for protest.

He told the Standard: “There will be a significant policing operation in place. Any form of disorder and violence will not be tolerated.

“Anyone attending must ensure that it is lawful and in line with Covid regulations to minimise the transmission of the virus.

“As we start to come out of this set of restrictions, it has to be remembered the virus remains live and is still being transmitted in society.”

Commander Dobinson also urged Londoners aware of unlicensed parties - known to attract drugs and youth violence - to make contact. Anyone with information on the nine people pictured should call the Operation Koban incident room number on 07776673655, email P204035@met.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

