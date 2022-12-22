Wanted man detained in London after killing of ‘caring’ grandmother in Sunderland

Alexander Carr and Michelle Hanson (Northumbria Police)

A wanted man has been arrested in London in connection with the murder of a “kind and caring” grandmother in Sunderland.

Michelle Hanson, 47, was found dead at a property in Sunderland on December 3 sparking a nationwide manhunt with her family desperately asking the public for help getting justice for their mother.

Officers identified Alexander Carr, from Sunderland, as a key individual who they wanted to speak to in connection with the murder.

The now 33-year-old was arrested in London on Wednesday night. He is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

A spokesman added: “We would also ask that people avoid any speculation that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

The arrest came after Ms Hanson’s family released a video message last Thursday asking the public for help.

Her daughter Shannon Brown, 29, said: “It’s heartbreaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again.

“My mum was a caring, kind and loving person. She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ service or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220312-0434.