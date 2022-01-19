Wanted Colchester County man arrested, held in custody

Two RCMP officers escorted Michael Sinton from Ontario back to Nova Scotia to face charges. (RCMP - image credit)

A Colchester County man who had been on the run from police has been arrested and is being held in custody.

A provincewide arrest warrant was issued in October for Michael Sinton, 27, of Upper Brookside, N.S. He was wanted on charges including assault and unlawful confinement.

An extensive search was conducted at the time but police were unable to locate him.

RCMP

Colchester County RCMP continued their investigation and contacted Durham Regional Police in Ontario for help.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that Durham police located Sinton on Jan. 13 and he was arrested without incident.

On Jan. 16, two RCMP officers went to Oshawa, Ont., to take custody of Sinton and return him to Nova Scotia.

Sinton faces over 30 charges related to intimate partner violence and other offences.

He appeared in Truro provincial court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 25.

MORE TOP STORIES