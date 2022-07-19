Wanted California man found with flamethrower, body armor in Utah, officials say

Daniella Segura
·1 min read

A wanted California man was found in Utah with a flamethrower, body armor, badges, guns and thousands in cash, officials said.

John Douglas Goodrich, 60, was arrested in Orangeville on July 17 on a $250,000 warrant accusing him of fleeing California while facing weapon and drug charges, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Goodrich had recently moved to Orangeville.

Upon looking into Douglas, deputies learned Goodrich’s criminal history dated back to 2006, officials said. Most recently, in November 2021, he was charged with weapons offenses in California.

When deputies arrived at the Orangeville home to take Goodrich into custody after obtaining a search warrant, they broke down the front door after their knocks went unanswered, the department said. Deputies sent in K-9 Deputy Dak, who stopped at a locked bathroom door where Goodrich was hiding with two loaded weapons, officials said.

Goodrich surrendered and was taken into custody, according to the department.

In the home, deputies found “multiple AR-style rifles, handguns, a flamethrower, swords, a hunting-style rifle, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, methamphetamine, parts to build AR-style weapons, $29,000.00 cash, body armor and badges with law enforcement insignia,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Goodrich now faces “17 felony and six misdemeanor charges relating to firearms and drugs,” officials said.

Orangeville is about 150 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

