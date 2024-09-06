‘He wanted me there’: £36.5m star confirms Erik ten Hag wanted him to join Man Utd

Joshua Zirkzee has acknowledged that manager Erik ten Hag was a driving force behind his move to Manchester United.

The Netherlands international was the Red Devils’ first signing of the summer transfer window. He was signed for £36.5 million from Bologna.

Zirkzee has already made an impact with the winning goal against Fulham off the bench.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, Zirkzee has now revealed that he was immediately convinced about joining United and it was an easy choice.

The 23-year-old recollected that he had good conversations with manager Erik ten Hag and he wanted him to make the switch to Old Trafford.

He said: “If I’m honest, I was immediately convinced after the conversations. The process has started in Germany. In the end it was an easy choice. Why? It is Manchester United after all.

“The conversations I’ve had. If a club is so convincing and wants you, it’s not difficult. I also had good conversations with Erik. He wanted me there and I wanted to play for him. That is a good combination.”

Zirkzee had the perfect start to his United career, scoring a late Premier League winner versus Fulham.

However, he has struggled to impress in the next two outings for the Red Devils.

Against Brighton & Hove Albion, Alejandro Garnacho was denied a clear-cut goal after Zirkzee made contact from an offside position before the ball found the back of the net.

Last weekend, the striker missed a couple of golden scoring chances against Liverpool. Marcus Rashford delivered two brilliant crosses for him, but he unfortunately fluffed his lines.

Zirkzee did not win any of his 10 ground and aerial duels in the North-west derby.

The 23-year-old has had a mixed run of fortunes at the start of his United career. He will be aiming to make amends when United face Southampton on the road later this month.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com