I want to be World No.1 for as long as possible - Selby

Selby has been world number one since 2015

Mark Selby has enjoyed a super four-year stint as the number one ranked player in the world – and he has no intention of giving up his crown.

The likes of Mark Williams and Ronnie O’Sullivan are breathing down the neck of the Jester from Leicester, who acknowledges he will need to up his game in the upcoming tournaments if he is to stay top of the tree.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Selby kicked off his Welsh Open campaign with a 4-2 win over Anthony McGill and he said he has every intention of keeping hold of the prestigious world number one spot.

“It’s definitely one of my goals at the moment to try and stay there as long as possible,” said Selby.

“I know Mark Williams, Ronnie and probably even Judd now are getting close, so it’s up to me to perform better and get to the latter stages of competitions to try and hold on to it.

“But if I don’t, so be it. I’ve had a good spell there, as long as what I have. I didn’t think I’d last that long at the top, the way the rankings are now.”

Watch the Welsh Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.