Want to win Beyoncé concert tickets in Charlotte? How to get them and help nonprofits

In just a few months, international superstar Beyoncé will be performing in Charlotte for her Renaissance world tour.

There’s a chance to win free tickets to the show.

Ahead of the concert on Aug. 9 at Bank of America Stadium, Z3 Carolinas announced a raffle that will give one lucky person dinner and tickets to the show, all for a good cause.

The prize package includes two lower level seats, complimentary dinner from Sea Level and a luxury car ride from Charlotte Black Car Service. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit local nonprofit organizations, Community Link and Black Child Development Institute- Charlotte.

“This is exciting and it’s huge,” Tameka Gunn, president and CEO of Community Link, told The Charlotte Observer. “This opportunity helps us with our fundraising. This is going to help us with our operations and so we can continue to provide the great services and programs to the populations that we’re serving.”

Community Link is an organization that aims to help local residents and families find safe and affordable housing. The Black Child Development Institute Charlotte has a mission of supporting people of color and families through community programs and services.

The tickets are being donated by Z3 Carolinas and Terri Young, who Gunn said had been planning the raffle for months, in hopes of supporting local organizations.

“For nonprofits, it’s difficult for us with regards to operations,” Gunn explained. “It [the raffle] is going to help us bring awareness to people who may not have known who Community Link is and what work that we do.”

How to win Beyoncé tickets

Raffle tickets are $25 per entry and can be purchased online at go.rallyup.com/z3-bey/Campaign/Details. Particpants can enter as many times as they like, but they are also encouraged to make a general donation online as well. The deadline to enter is July 30 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced on July 31 at 10 a.m.