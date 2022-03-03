Want to weigh in on Lexington’s future and growth boundary? Here’s how to do it

Beth Musgrave
·2 min read
Alex Slitz/aslitz@herald-leader.com

Lexington city officials and a nonprofit civic engagement group are looking for potential hosts for “On the Table,” a series of conversations that allows the public to weigh in on future growth of Kentucky’s second-largest city.

CivicLex is coordinating the On The Table conversations. The city has used On The Table conversations in prior years for input on the comprehensive plan, which guides growth and also determines if, when and where the city’s growth boundary should be opened for development.

Anyone can host an On the Table conversation, city officials said. The event will take place between April 10-16. People can register and receive more information at www.ottlex.org.

The city updates the comprehensive plan every five years. The last plan was adopted in 2018. The next comprehensive plan is set for 2023.

Whether to open the urban service boundary — or the growth boundary — has traditionally been the city’s most contentious and thorniest topic.

“Let’s gather around tables and talk about goals we would like to reach or priorities we would like to set in our hometown,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton at a press conference Tuesday. “We’ve inviting everyone to gather around a table, real or virtual, and talk about their hopes and concerns for our community.”

CivicLex Executive Director Richard Young said CivicLex has worked with Global Lex, the city’s international center, to translate materials into five languages to make sure the community engagement effort reaches more people.

“We will also be doing some non-traditional outreach,” Young said. That outreach will include setting up booths in grocery and big box stores to engage people who typically don’t weigh in on city government issues.

There will be a survey at the beginning of the conversation that all participants will submit. Those surveys will be anonymous.

This year the responses will be tabulated by the University of Kentucky researchers and will be released in early summer, said Young. That data will help guide the city’s discussions on the comprehensive plan.

“We’re grateful for this partnership with the city that will bring so many resident perspectives into the upcoming comprehensive plan process,” Young said.

