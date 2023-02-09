Want to watch the Super Bowl free and without cable TV? Here are your hacks.

Super Bowl LVII happens this weekend, and if you want to watch the game but don’t have cable or a fancy streaming package, there are a few ways to watch for free.

For planning purposes, kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles matchup is at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Free options for watching Super Bowl LVII

▪ Digital antenna: We should all have a digital antenna on standby for those times when the cable is out or our provider is fighting with one of the broadcast networks and local channels are blocked.

Those do cost a few bucks up front, so this isn’t technically a free option, unless you already happen to have one. If you do, you’re all set.

If you don’t, they start around $20 and are available at stores like Walmart, Target and Best Buy, and online from Amazon. But depending on your location and the number of trees around your house, you may have to spend a little more and get one that you can mount in your attic.

But that digital antenna will pay off in lots of free TV for years to come — and it’ll definitely get you Fox on Sunday.

▪ Stream with a free trial: Another option is to sign up for a free trial on one of the streaming services that offers Fox.

While FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling all carry Fox, it looks like right now, the only ones offering a free trial are FuboTV and YouTube TV.

What about streaming the Super Bowl online on Fox?

Yes, you can watch the game on foxsports.com and on the Fox Sports app, but you’ll be asked to log in with credentials from a cable or satellite account, or from one of the streaming services mentioned above. So this won’t be a free viewing option on Sunday, unless you borrow a password from a friend. Not that we’re advocating that.