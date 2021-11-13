Want to watch or stream the Duke-Virginia Tech college football game? Here’s how.

Duke’s search for answers to a season that’s slipping away takes the Blue Devils to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Duke has lost five consecutive games, all in ACC play, since starting the season 3-1. That means the Blue Devils (3-6, 0-5 ACC) have to win all three of their remaining regular-season games to qualify for their first bowl game since 2018.

That’s a tall order, especially considering starting quarterback Gunnar Holmberg missed the second of last Saturday’s 54-29 loss to Pittsburgh with upper body injuries. Further tests did not reveal season-ending injuries and Holmberg, though limited, threw this week and was at practice.

Still, his availability will be a game-day decision on how he’s feeling. Freshman Riley Leonard, who took over for Holmberg last week, worked with the first team in practice this week and is prepared to start if Holmberg can’t play.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s game between Duke and Virginia Tech (4-5, 2-3 ACC), which is on ACC Network.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If you don’t subscribe to a cable or satellite package, you can stream the game online.

ACC Network is available on Hulu + Live TV, Sling and YouTubeTV or with a subscription to ESPN+.

When is the Duke-Virginia Tech game kickoff?

Teams: Duke at Virginia Tech

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACCN/ESPN+

Betting line: Virginia Tech is an 11.5-point betting favorite. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series history: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 18-10 but the series has been competitive over the last 10 seasons. The Hokies had won 12 in a row against Duke, including the first nine games they played as ACC teams beginning in 2004. The series is 5-3 in favor of Virginia Tech over the last eight games.