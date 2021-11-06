Want to watch or stream the Duke-Pitt college football game? Here’s how.

After a brutal last two games on the road, Duke returns home to Wallace Wade Stadium seeking to halt a losing streak.

The Blue Devils, losers of four consecutive ACC games, play Coastal Division-leading Pittsburgh in a noon game on Saturday.

Duke (3-5, 0-4 ACC) suffered blowout losses in its last two games -- 48-0 at Virginia and 45-7 at Wake Forest. Those losses kept the Blue Devils winless away from home this season.

The Blue Devils have, however, played better at home with three wins against one defeat. Saturday’s marks the beginning of a season-ending stretch where Duke plays three of its final four games at home. But that stretch starts with a difficult task against a solid Pittsburgh team, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s game between Duke and PIttsburgh (6-2, 3-1 ACC), which is on ACC Network.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If you don’t subscribe to a cable or satellite package, you can stream the game online.

ACC Network is available on Hulu + Live TV, Sling and YouTubeTV or with a subscription to ESPN+.

When is the Duke-Pitt game kickoff?

Teams: Pitt at Duke

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Date: Saturday, Nov. 6

Time: Noon

TV: ACCN/ESPN+

Betting line: Pittsburgh is a 21.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 64.5 points.

Series history: Pitt leads the all-time series 15-9 and the Panthers have won six of the seven meetings since they joined the ACC for the 2013 season.