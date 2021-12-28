Want to watch the NC State, UCLA football game on TV? Here’s how to find it

The wait is finally over.

It’s been more than a month since N.C. State has played a football game. The Wolfpack will try to win its third straight game when it takes on UCLA in the Holiday Day Bowl in San Diego.

No. 18 N.C. State (9-3) is on the brink of a 10-win season, which would make the 2021 team the second in school history to win double-digit games.

The Bruins (8-4) look to play spoiler. The contest is just the third meeting between the two schools and the second time the Pack has played a team from the Pac-12 under Dave Doeren.

“To be in a bowl game that our conference has played in,” Doeren said, “It’s been a great experience.”

N.C. State will look to snap a two-game bowl losing streak. Under Doeren, the Pack is 3-3 in bowl games. Last year in Jacksonville, at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the team didn’t get the full bowl experience, traveling down the night before. The team took in the full bowl game experience this week in San Diego before getting to work.

“This team was almost a continuation of last year’s team,” Doeren said. “It’s really been kind of a two-year season.”

The UCLA and N.C. State game will be played on FOX.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

Fox is available on AT&T TV, Vidgo, Locust, Hulu, SlingTV, YouTubeTV, DirectTV Stream and FuboTV.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer writers Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) and Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) on Twitter. Photojournalist Ethan Hyman will also be on location at Petco Park.

Game day details: When is the N.C. State game kickoff?

Teams: N.C. State Wolfpack vs. UCLA Bruins

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, CA.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 28

Time: 8 p.m. (EST)

TV: FOX

Betting line: N.C. State is a 2.5-point favorite over UCLA.

Series history: Tuesday will be the third meeting between the Wolfpack and Bruins. UCLA has a 2-0 lead versus N.C. State.

Check out our other coverage

Story continues

A house divided: Military family with NC State, UCLA ties excited for Holiday Bowl

N.C. State looks to ‘protect the mission’ in San Diego Holiday Bowl against UCLA

ACC Now podcast: A trip down memory lane with LBs from 11-win NC State football team

For NC State, Holiday Bowl against UCLA is both an ending and a beginning

NC State’s cross-country Holiday Bowl trip a deserved reward for a long journey