Want to watch the NC State, Louisville women’s basketball game on TV? How to find it

They’ve all felt like big games in Reynolds Coliseum lately. But this one is really, really big.

N.C. State will host a ranked opponent for the third straight game. This time, it’s a top five matchup with huge implications. No. 3 Louisville (15-1, 5-0) heads to Raleigh, looking to avenge pair of losses to the Wolfpack (16-2, 7-0), including N.C. State’s win in the 2021 ACC championship game.

The Cardinals were also ranked No. 1 when the Wolfpack rolled into Kentucky and knocked them off. The rematch in the ACC championship game in March was an instant classic. Raina Perez knocked down a jumper in the closing seconds, lifting the Pack to a 58-56 win in Greensboro.

N.C. State, though, hasn’t defeated Louisville in Raleigh since the 1985-86 season, the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Thursday’s game is the sixth straight time the Wolfpack and Cardinals have clashed with both teams in the top 10, and third time ever with both in the top five.

“You want to be in this position,” N.C. State head coach Wes Moore said. “Sometimes I like being the one laying low in the weeds and the grass, everybody ignore us down here. But this is what you work for, to put yourself in position that you’re in this marquee games.”

N.C. State and North Carolina will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

ARE YOU A CORD-CUTTER?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ESPN is available on Hulu, SlingTV, YouTubeTV, DirectTV Stream or FuboTV.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) on Twitter. He and photojournalist Ethan Hyman will be on location at Reynolds Coliseum.

WHEN IS THE N.C. STATE-LOUISVILLE GAME TIPOFF?

Teams: N.C. State vs. Louisville

Where: Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, N.C.

Date: Thursday., Jan. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Series history: Louisville leads the all-time series with N.C. State, 8-5. The Pack won both of the matchups last season.