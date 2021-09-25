Want to watch the ECU-Charleston Southern college football game on TV? Here’s how

ECU returns to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium after a thrilling 42-38 win over Marshall on the road. The Pirates (1-2) will face Charleston Southern of the Big South.

The Buccaneers (1-2) are coming off a 41-14 loss to Monmouth.

The Pirates currently own an all-time 27-3 (.900) record against programs that currently compete or competed on the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly NCAA Division I-AA) level when the game was played.

Saturday’s game with Charleston Southern begins at 6 p.m. and will be televised/streamed on ESPN+.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, here are the options:

Fans can find the ECU vs. Charleston Southern game on WatchESPN.com by using their ESPN+ subscription or cable login. Alternatively, the game can be streamed via YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV.

Game day details: When is the ECU game kickoff?

Teams: ECU vs. Charleston Southern

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Date: Saturday, Sept. 25

Time: 6 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+

Betting line: No line

Series history: Saturday’s contest will mark the first meeting between Charleston Southern and ECU.