Want to watch Dolphins training camp this summer? What you need to know

The Dolphins will make eight training camp practices open to fans this summer, including a pair of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans will be able to watch training camp in person on the following dates: July 30, Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 5, Aug. 6, Aug. 7, Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. The final two dates are the scheduled joint practices with the Eagles. The Dolphins will also hold joint practices with the Buccaneers in Tampa on Aug. 10 and 11.

Training camp tickets are free and will be available for reservation starting July 7. Fans can sign up today at https://www.miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp/ to receive communication as soon as tickets are available.

Dolphins rookies will report to the Baptist Health Training Complex for training camp on July 19, while veterans will report on July 26.