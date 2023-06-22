Want to walk Cornelia Street? North KC adds new street signs ahead of Taylor Swift shows

Looks like you don’t have to travel far to get to Cornelia Street.

With Taylor Swift’s concerts at Arrowhead Stadium only two weeks away, municipalities throughout the Kansas City metro are getting in the Swiftie spirit.

On Thursday, the City of North Kansas City hung two street signs on the southwest corner of Swift Street and Armour Road for fans to take photos. One reads “Honorary Swift Street (Taylor’s Version)“ and the other says “Honorary Cornelia Street.”

Kim Nakahodo, North Kansas City’s assistant city administrator, said a lot of Swifties had reached out to the city asking if it was going to do something on Swift Street to honor the superstar.

A handful of city employees, including Mayor Bryant DeLong, formed the “City Hall Swiftie Committee” to mobilize quickly around the fans’ requests.

“We have several diehard Swifties in our organization who volunteered to help,” Nakahodo said. ”Our employees were like yes, you have to do it this way.”

DeLong announced the street signs on social media Thursday.

“Big news for our Swifite fans out there. In honor of Swift’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City, we’re excited to temporarily designate Swift Street as Swift Street (Taylor’s Version),” he said in a Twitter video . ”I encourage you all to stop at the southwest corner of Armour (Road) and Swift Street (Taylor’s Version) in North Kansas City.

A spokesperson for the City of Kansas City said to stay tuned for its Taylor Swift plans. They’re still putting the final touches on what they have in store. Mayor Quinton Lucas previously asked residents for ideas to commemorate the tour.

Do you have questions about Taylor Swift in Kansas City? What would you like to see the metro area do to celebrate the event? Let us know at kcq@kansascity.com