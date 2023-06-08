Want to try a nudist beach? Consider these waterfront spots.

Some destinations are made for packing light.

Pour Moi, a fashion, lingerie and swimwear retailer, analyzed Google reviews from around the world to rank the top beaches where travelers can leave their bathing suits at home and go au naturel.

“Whether it’s to avoid pesky tan lines, top up on that vitamin D, cool off with some skinny dipping, or just to try something different, we know there are a whole host of reasons why you may enjoy going in the buff to the beach,” the company said in a post on its website late last month.

Here are the top nude-friendly beaches across the globe, according to their findings.

What nude-friendly beaches ranked highest?

Haulover Beach in Miami, Florida.

Pour Moi rated the beaches based on their average review scores and the number of reviews they had received.

“Many of the top beaches are a little more secluded, offering those looking to sunbathe in the nude an element of privacy, especially from onlookers whilst being surrounded by a lot of natural beauty,” Flora Harris, Buyer for Sports & Swim at Pour Moi, said in an email.

Haulover Beach Park in Miami, Florida, came in first, with a score of 97 out of 100 from the retailer. Visitors are free to disrobe on the northern third of the beach, and beach chair and umbrella rentals are available along with food and drinks, according to Miami-Dade County’s website. There are also showers where guests can rinse off. “Friendly beach ambassadors are available to greet visitors and provide information regarding the do's and don'ts (beach etiquette),” the county’s website said. “Look for them wearing the green safari hats.”

Brazil’s Praia de Tambaba, located in the country’s northeast region, placed second with a score of 76.

Red Beach on the Greek island of Santorini, with its striking red rock formations, came in third. The beach got a score of 70.

Patara Beach, near the ruins of Patara in Turkey, came in fourth, with a score of 69.

Spain's Playa de los Muertos, which boasts clear waters and white sands, came in fifth at 67.

Beaches such as Brazil’s Praia do Abricó and Playa Zipolite in Mexico rounded out the top ten.

What travelers should know about visiting a clothing-optional beach

Nicky Hoffman Lee, managing director of the Naturist Society Foundation, said visiting a clothing-optional beach is pretty much the same as any other, with some exceptions.

“You use a lot more sunscreen,” she said.

In addition to SPF, she recommended bringing a towel to sit on. Visitors should also be respectful of others and their space.

“You know, you don't lay your towel down at somebody’s feet and think that you’re going to be looking up (and down) their body or anything,” she said. Lee added that there is typically no fee to visit clothing-optional beaches, though some, such as Haulover Beach Park, charge for parking.

Harris echoed that and suggested doing some research beforehand to make sure it’s safe and legal to go nude.

“If you swim in the ocean without a swimsuit on, you’ll never go back in with a suit on,” Lee said. “The feeling is just incredible.”

