Want to try curling? This viral video shows you how with common cleaning products

Robot vacuums surprisingly make for a great at-home curling tool—and, help to keep your house clean, too.

While it's exciting to cheer on teams during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games from our couches, I know I'm not the only one who sometimes wishes I could be there in the thick of all the epic displays of athleticism. I, in no way, could ever qualify to be in the Olympics myself, but part of me wonders how much fun it'd be to try my hand at the games. And it's safe to say I'm not alone in these dreams—a Texas man's video is going viral after using a Swiffer and a robot vacuum to mimic practicing the Olympic game of curling.

Charles McBride posted a video of himself on Facebook using what looks to be a Swiffer Sweeper as the curling broom and a robot vacuum as the stone. McBride vigorously sweeps the curling sheet—AKA, the floor—around the robot vacuum with NBC's iconic Olympic Theme music playing in the background.

In honor of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Reviewed is also getting in the sporty spirit, setting products that we're testing up for competition. Our version of Olympic curling? The Electric Toothbrush Curling competition:

We haven't used a Swiffer Sweeper in any Olympic capacity (we loved the Swiffer WetJet in our testing, though), we have used a robot vacuum for some friendly machine competition. Reviewed kicked off the 2022 Product Olympics with Robot Vacuum Hockey—think of it as a "last robot vacuum standing" competition.

Our favorite robot vacuums

Whether or not you use your robot vacuum for curling practice or prefer it for more practical uses, Reviewed has tested plenty of robot vacuums and crowned a couple of winners we'd recommend if you're in the market.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is our best overall choice for a robot vacuum. The iRobot brand is known for its top-of-the-line selection of robot vacuums, but the Roomba j7+ is our favorite. Its cleaning performance is phenomenal, picking up a great amount of dirt during our tests. The navigation is unmatched, allowing for near-total floor coverage when cleaning around a house.

The Eufy RoboVac 11S is one of the best robot vacuums you can buy.

For a robot vacuum that's more budget-friendly, we love the Eufy Robovac 11S. This sleek vacuum is excellent at picking up dirt—even better than the Roomba j7 at times—and is surprisingly quiet when it's at work. The Robovac11S, despite occasionally getting caught on throw rugs, is one of the best robot vacuums you can buy right now.

And if you're in need of a curling broom, the Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mop not only makes for great practicing equipment but is also ideal for cleaning up around the home. With spring cleaning around the corner, this inexpensive, lightweight sweeper is perfect for picking up dust, dirt and hair when using a Swiffer dry cloth. With a wet Swiffer cloth, you can mop thoroughly with ease and remove stains from your floors.

