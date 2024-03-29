Want to track the 2024 total solar eclipse on your phone? Here are some apps you can use

A total solar eclipse of the sun will have millions of people from Texas to Maine gazing up at the sky on the afternoon of April 8.

The eclipse will plunge people along a narrow path into darkness midday, but people outside the path of totality can still use eclipse glasses to see the moon pass in front of the sun. Additionally, brands such as Burger King and Pizza Hut are getting in on the eclipse excitement too.

If you can't get your hands on the special eclipse glasses, or can't make it outside or to a nearby window, there are plenty of apps you can use to track the eclipse on your computer, tablet or mobile device. Here's a roundup of some of those apps.

For additional information regarding apps and software pertaining to the April 8 total solar eclipse, you can visit the American Astronomical Society's website.

Total Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse is an "innovative" app developed by the Exploratorium, a museum of science, technology and arts in San Francisco, in partnership with NASA, according to app's description in the Apple App Store.

"Experience the upcoming eclipses like never before with this app designed for eclipse enthusiasts and curious minds alike," the app's description reads. "Whether you'll be inside or outside the eclipse path, enhance your eclipse watching experience with live close-up views of the solar surface from our advanced telescopes."

The app has a 3.8-star rating on the App Store and is designed exclusively for iPads and iPhones. You can download it here.

Eclipse 2024

This app, designed by developer Saira Creations, allows people to tap a marker anywhere on a map to see if that location will experience a total eclipse, in addition to the start time and duration.

The app has a 3.1-star rating on the Apple App Store and is designed exclusively for iPads and iPhones. You can download it here.

One Eclipse

One Eclipse is an app designed by Simulation Curriculum Corp in collaboration with Astronomers Without Borders.

"Experience the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse and support 'Astronomers Without Borders' education and outreach programs in 145+ countries," the app's description reads.

The app can serve as your "passport" to the April 8 eclipse, according to its description, and its key features include a countdown timer, interactive eclipse map and an eclipse simulator.

It has a 4.7-star rating in the Apple App Store and you can download it here.

The NASA App

According to the AAS, the NASA App allows you to watch live streams of the eclipse.

In addition to livestreams, the NASA App also offers the latest NASA images, news, mission information, podcasts and interactive augmented reality experiences to explore, according to its description in the app store.

It has a 4.8-star rating and you can download it here.

