Want to turn a $5 parlay into $10K? Here’s all you need to happen
Earlier this week, we learned about one BetMGM customer who turned $50 into more than $15,000 via an 11-team parlay.
That bettor assembled a parlay featuring 10 college basketball games from Saturday and Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
But it didn’t take long for another bettor to top it.
On Wednesday, a bettor turned just $5 into $10,213 on a 17-team parlay across three sports: 11 college basketball games, four NBA games and two NHL games.
Per BetMGM, the odds of all 17 of those bets hitting were a ridiculous +204,175.
Here were the 11 college basketball bets:
Furman (-4.5) at The Citadel
Notre Dame vs. Virginia over 123.5
Dayton moneyline (-275) vs. Duquesne
Wichita State (-4.5) vs. Tulsa
Ohio State (-4.5) vs. Northwestern
Rhode Island vs. UMass over 155.5
Auburn vs. Georgia over 145.5
Stephen F. Austin moneyline (-500) vs. Central Arkansas
Nicholls moneyline (-300) at Northwestern State
Louisville moneyline (-400) at Wake Forest
New Mexico (-3.5) vs. Dixie State
Four NBA bets:
Milwaukee Bucks (-8.5) vs. Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers moneyline (-300) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers moneyline (-185) vs. Sacramento Kings
New Orleans Pelicans (+9.5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Two NHL bets:
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers over 6 (Flyers won 6-3)
Tampa Bay Lightning (-1.5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Lightning won 5-1)
Sweating out 3 NBA bets
While many of the college basketball bets and both NHL bets hit easily, the bettor’s four NBA picks were the source of most of the drama with this parlay. While the Lakers beat the Thunder easily, the three other games were very close.
The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites on the road against the Pistons and ended up winning by just nine points. The Bucks’ lead was 20, 108-88, with 3:35 to play. From there, the Pistons almost pulled out a brutal backdoor cover.
Detroit scored the game’s next 10 points, making it 108-98 with 27.9 seconds to go. Jrue Holiday, though, would break the scoring drought with a pair of free throws. Those free throws went a long way for this bettor as Detroit’s Josh Jackson hit a three-pointer just six seconds later.
That triple made it 110-101 with 17.2 to go, but the Pistons conceded and did not foul, allowing the Bucks to pull out the nine-point victory and cover the spread.
Elsewhere, the Blazers were favored by 4.5 on the road against the Kings, but this bettor felt safer going with the moneyline at -185. The Blazers would end up covering the spread in a 132-126 victory, but it was dicey. Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox cut Portland’s lead to just 128-126 with 42.3 seconds remaining, but Damian Lillard scored the game’s final four points to preserve the victory. Sacramento missed its final three shots, all from 3-point range.
The fourth NBA bet in the parlay was the Pelicans covering as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Clippers. The Clippers opened up a 12-point lead with under two minutes to go, but a four-point play from J.J. Redick, plus buckets from Josh Hart and Steven Adams, got the Pelicans the cover in the game’s final minute.
College hoops close calls
The drama wasn’t reserved for the NBA. There were a few close calls in college hoops that could have jeopardized this parlay.
The most improbable cover from Wednesday’s college basketball action came out of the Atlantic 10. The total in the Rhode Island vs. UMass game was 155.5 and with the Minutemen holding a 59-44 lead with 10:33 to play, things were looking bleak. Rhode Island managed to climb all the way back and tie the score at 72-72 with 15 seconds remaining courtesy of a clutch triple from Allen Betrand.
At that point, with 144 points scored, the bettor was praying for overtime. In the game’s final seconds, UMass got two looks at the rim — a Noah Fernandes 3-pointer and a Tre Mitchell putback attempt. Both plays would have won the game for UMass and sunk this bettor’s parlay, but neither fell.
There wasn’t a single point scored for the first three minutes of overtime. Eventually, though, two free throws from Mitchell gave UMass a 79-78 lead and sent the game over the total. UMass emerged with an 80-78 victory, and the parlay was still alive.
In the Furman vs. Citadel game, Furman had a comfortable lead for much of the second half — until the Bulldogs made a late charge. A pair of free throws with 22 seconds left cut Furman’s lead to 90-85, putting a brutal backdoor cover on the table. But Furman responded with two clutch free throws of its own before The Citadel missed consecutive 3-pointers, allowing the Paladins to escape with a 94-88 win, barely covering the 4.5-point spread.
In the Big Ten, Ohio State led Northwestern for the entire second half, but the Wildcats made it just a one-point game, 67-66, with 4:21 to play. OSU was favored by 4.5 points and was able to close out the game with a nice scoring burst. The Buckeyes scored the game’s next 12 points and led 79-66 with 1:05 to play and ended up covering the spread with an 81-71 victory.
Cash it in 💰 pic.twitter.com/TrV1ezSWjP
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 14, 2021
More from Yahoo Sports: