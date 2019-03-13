Want to see one of the worst penalty kicks ever taken? Of course you do (video)

Swansea City's Bersant Celina is going to want to forget this penalty attempt. (Getty)

A “Panenka” is one of the coolest, cockiest ways you can score a penalty.

It involves the taker subtly chipping the ball right down the middle to catch goalkeepers off guard, since they almost always dive to either side in anticipation. Lionel Messi scored one on Wednesday. Sergio Aguero scored another the day before.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What’s the opposite of a Panenka? We’re guessing it’s whatever this was from England’s second division.

Swansea City’s Bersant Celina is the party guilty of turning a chance to equalize against West Bromwich Albion into a sensational miss:

❌PENALTY MISS!



🙊Bersant Celina fluffs his lines in spectacular style. pic.twitter.com/fkXSRrJhJ4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 13, 2019

Per Transfermarkt.com, this is the seventh penalty taken by the Swans this season and the first by Celina. They’ve now missed four of them, and regular penalty taker Oli McBurnie missed Wednesday’s game due to illness.

West Brom won 3-0 over Swansea, which is languishing in the middle of the Championship table. Maybe the club’s struggles from the spot are part of the reason why.

Joey Gulino is the editor of Yahoo Soccer and moonlights as a writer. Follow him on Twitter at @JGulinoYahoo.

More from Yahoo Sports: