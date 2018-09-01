I want three bodyguards! Superstar Ronaldo asks for more security at Juventus

Ronaldo still hasn’t hit the net in a competitive game for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Juventus for at least three bodyguards to look after him and his family in Turin.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the summer following nine years at Real Madrid, and has been getting used to life in northern Italy.

According to the Corriere di Torino newspaper, the Ballon d’Or winner is concerned his villa in the Gran Madre park is too exposed.

The former Manchester United man asked Juve to organise two security guards, one for his family and one to keep an eye on the villa at all times, plus a third bodyguard to accompany him everywhere he goes.

Ronaldo is setting down roots in Turin, as his son Cristiano Jr has started training in the Juventus youth academy.

He has played two Serie A games so far, a 3-2 win at Chievo and a 2-0 home victory over Lazio.

Ronaldo has had a sensational career, with many believing him to be up there with Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time. He has won five European Cups, a host of league titles, and Euro 2016 with Portugal. And there’s plenty more still to come.



