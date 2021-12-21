'I want to get things done': Defiant Biden insists Build Back Better can pass despite Manchin opposition

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden passionately defended his ambitious package of social policy and climate change proposals on Tuesday and said he still believes it is possible to get the legislation through Congress despite the defection of a key Democratic senator.

"I want to get things done," he said at the White House. "I still think there’s a possibility of getting Build Back Better done."

Biden’s remarks came just two days after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced he could not support the president’s signature Build Back Better bill, which includes national prekindergarten, subsidized child care, and actions to address climate change.

Manchin’s opposition could potentially kill the roughly $2 trillion package because the Senate is split 50-50 among Democrats and Republicans. GOP senators are united in their opposition to the bill, so every Democratic vote is needed for the bill to pass.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and other issues on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

Asked by reporters about Manchin's decision, Biden joked that a lot of people don’t think he’s Irish because he doesn’t hold a grudge.

He offered an emotional defense of the bill, arguing it would benefit hard-working Americans who are being hurt by inflation and struggling to put food on the table or pay for medication.

Biden talked specifically about the proposal's possible impact on lowering drug costs, citing the example of a family that might not be able to afford insulin for a child with diabetes.

“What do you do if you’re a mom and dad working for minimum wage, busting your neck? You look at your kid and know that … if you don’t get that drug for them,” the child could go into a coma and die.

“Not only do you put the kids’ life at stake, you strip away all the dignity of a parent looking at their child,” Biden said, his voice rising in anger.

“Imagine being a parent, looking at their child,” he continued. “...You have no house to borrow against. You have no savings. It’s wrong. But all of the things in that bill are going to reduce prices and costs for middle-class and working-class people.”

Asked if Manchin had broken a commitment to back the legislation, Biden suggested he had not given up on the senator.

“Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done,” he said.

