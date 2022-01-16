'I want them to live on': Yukon residents remember loved ones lost to opioids, drug overdose

Saturday's vigil in Carcross. Approximately 30 people gathered around the fire to pray, play somber drum music and light candles. (Mike Rudyk/CBC North - image credit)

Thirty people gathered for a somber vigil in Carcross, Yukon, Saturday afternoon to remember those they've lost to opioids and support the grieving families they've left behind.

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation declared a state of emergency last week, after three of their members died from drug use. The coroner later confirmed to CBC that all three deaths involved opioids.

Mike Rudyk/CBC North

Lyndsay Amato, the vigil's organizer in Carcross, said it's a way to mark these losses, but also a time to pressure the territorial government for more harm reduction support outside of the major centres.

"I come out here and everybody is affected," Amato told CBC.

"We lose one person, we lose a part of us. When you come home and there's another person gone, what are we coming home to? Pretty soon, we're going to have nothing left."

Mike Rudyk/CBC North

Vigils like it sprang up across the territory, including in Whitehorse, Teslin, Mayo, Pelly Crossing and Carmacks.

'He'll be super proud of me for doing this'

People gathered around the fire to pray, listen to somber drumming and light candles for the dead.

During the ceremony, Amato said she took the time to remember her older brother, who she lost to an overdose four years ago.

It's still something that's difficult for her to talk about, she said.

"He was a very strong person in my life," Amato said. "I never really recovered from that loss, I don't think I ever will.

"I know he'll be super proud of me for doing this."

Mike Rudyk/CBC North

Sean McDougall, who works for the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, said the state of emergency call should be considered a cry for help.

"We've tried the best that we can, but we also need outside help," McDougall said.

Still, McDougall said it's hard to know what needs to be done to make permanent change in his community, for the better.

One possible next step, he continued, could be to fund programs that allow people to heal within their own cultures, instead of imposing a "real Western way of doing things."

Story continues

'I want them to live on'

A small group quickly grew to roughly 100 people marching through the streets of downtown Whitehorse on Saturday.

Anna Desmarais/CBC

The march was led by the family of Travis Smarch. His family says the 27-year-old died of an overdose just last week at the Chilkoot Trail Inn, where the event started.

His family carried a bright pink poster with his name and photo on it, in his memory.

Anna Desmarais/CBC

Families and their supporters eventually gathered at the healing totem on Front Street, where they shared their heartbreaking stories of coping with the loss of their loved ones, and an overall rallying cry for solutions.

Organizer Nicky Myke said the goal was to make sure the families felt heard.

"I want the people who have passed away not to have died in vain," Myke said. "I want them to live on, and to make a change for other people."

Anna Desmarais/CBC

Myke made 23 ice candles for grieving family members, so they could light them at the end of the event in memory of their loved ones.

Those candles are still burning bright along the waterfront.

Anna Desmarais/CBC

Twenty-three people died from illicit drug use in 2021, new numbers show

The vigils come as Heather Jones, the territory's chief coroner, announced updated numbers for the number of people who have died from opioid and drug-related deaths late Friday night.

Twenty-three people died from illicit drug use in 2021, a statement from Jones said. Of these deaths, 22 of them involved opioids. Three more cases are waiting for toxicology reviews, but Jones said these cases are "almost certain" to add to 2021's total.

Jones' statement also confirmed that three people died in the first week of 2022 from opioids. Two of those deaths involved fentanyl.

Philippe Morin/CBC

Officials say more information from a toxicology report about a fourth death in that time frame will be coming sometime next week.

Jones is also warning about benzodiaphrenes, a type of animal tranquilizer, present in the Yukon's drug supply. They were a factor in at least six out of the eight illicit drug deaths recorded in the last four months of 2021.

This tranquilizer, she confirmed, has not played a role in the 2022 deaths.

Government commits to wellness summit in February

Organizers said they invited Yukon government officials to come to the vigils, but they did not.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Tracey-Anne McPhee, the territory's health minister, released a joint statement late Friday, where they expressed their "deep sadness" for the people lost in the last week to overdoses.

Jackie Hong/CBC

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies go out to all of the families, friends, and communities mourning and navigating these troubling times," the statement reads.

They are loved ones, our family, our friends and our neighbours. This is a health emergency."

In that statement, the government committed to plan "phase one" of a mental wellness summit with Yukon First Nations in February. The focus will be on addressing substance use, the opioid crisis and suicide prevention.

Amato and Myke said they are putting together a petition to the Yukon Government to call a state of emergency over these deaths.

The people of Mayo tried to do so in October, but their petition was refused by McPhee, the territorial health minister. Their version also called for additional local supports, like a detox centre, and to fill vacant healthcare positions.