Want to work at Texas Roadhouse? New North Texas restaurant hiring for over 200 jobs

Texas Roadhouse is looking to hire over 200 employees for a new North Texas location.

The restaurant chain is opening a location in Lake Worth at 6672 NW Loop 820 in December. The Lake Worth spot is the latest North Texas location for the company, who already has over a dozen across the Metroplex.

Lake Worth’s Texas Roadhouse is hiring for full- and part-time positions for the 7,831-square-foot restaurant. Applicants can apply online or in-person at the hiring trailer located at the restaurant site.

When the Lake Worth restaurant opens next month, its hours will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Kentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993. In the three decades since the first steak was grilled, the company has exploded with restaurants all over the U.S.

The steakhouse chain is known for its variety of steak options and house-baked rolls served with cinnamon honey butter. To find your nearest Texas Roadhouse location, visit here.