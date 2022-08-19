If You Want to Stay Home, Here's Where You Can Stream 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

If You Want to Stay Home, Here's Where You Can Stream 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'


Prepare to be villainized with some cuteness on the side. Since Minions: The Rise of Gru came out in theaters, fans of all ages have been excited to watch the latest film in the Despicable Me movie franchise. It makes sense given how popular the story of Gru (Steve Carell), his daughters and his trusty minions have become in animated films.

So, what is Minions: The Rise of Gru about anyway? Set eight years after the events of Minions, a teenage Gru is trying to find an in with a group of "cool" villains called the Vicious 6. When his interview doesn't go well, he goes on the run and discovered the power of friendship from those he least expects it from.

Now, you might be wondering how you can stream the movie online. Luckily, we have some answers.

Here's what you need to know about watching Minions: The Rise of Gru online:

How to stream and watch Minions: The Rise of Gru:

Despite Minions: The Rise of Gru just coming out in theaters on July 1, we have some good news — it's currently available to stream online! But there's one catch: You can only watch Minions: The Rise of Gru if you rent or buy the movie.

That said, since the movie is distributed by Universal, there's a very good chance it will make its way to Peacock soon. This is due to a deal the production studio made with NBC's streamer in July 2021 allowing all of its projects to stream on the platform first. Once it's lived on Peacock for a little while, Minions: The Rise of Gru could become available to watch on other streamers like Hulu or Netflix.

But how can you watch Minions: The Rise of Gru right now? If you're willing to spend the money, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Google Play and Vudu have it available to rent starting at $19.99. If you add ten more dollars, then you can own it forever too.

If you're willing to wait for the movie to arrive on Peacock, then you can sign up for a free account right now. It's important to note that the movie will be categorized as a premium feature, meaning you'll need to eventually upgrade to a different plan, which begins at $4.99 a month.

