Want To Start A Business? Black Women Entrepreneurs Give Their Best Advice

Christa Eduafo
·5 min read


It’s always a good day to #BuyBlack – especially from Black women. For Black Business Month, we’re spotlighting a few dope Black women-owned businesses that you can support today. These badass business owners are changing the game from skincare, to life coaching, to mental health-conscious apparel. When Black women are still making 63 cents for every dollar a white man makes, it’s imperative that we support each other – whether that’s through a purchase, a referral, an Instagram follow, or a retweet. When one of us comes up, we all come up!

As Black women, ownership is incredibly meaningful. Here, we ask five entrepreneurs about their mission, what it means to them to be a Black woman entrepreneur, and they share  advice for the next class of melanated moguls.

<strong><h2>SwiftEnough</h2></strong>Co-Founder: Jericka Handle<br><a href="http://instagram.com/swiftenough" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@swiftenough" class="link ">@swiftenough</a><br><br><strong>What is your mission?</strong><br>SwiftEnough is a lifestyle brand focused on advancing equity within the mental health industry through purposeful merch, action and resources. We’re dedicated to changing the narrative around who gets to be ‘well’.<br> <br><strong>What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?</strong><br>It means standing in my power to create something impactful that will live on even after I'm no longer on this earth. <br> <br><strong>What is one piece of advice for Black business owners? </strong><br>Learn how to take calculated risks. Creating a business is a unique experience; there will be plenty of circumstances where you might have to try something new––so don't be afraid to! <br> <br><strong>Where can we buy your product/service? </strong><br>Learn more about us on our website at <a href="https://swiftenough.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:swiftenough.com" class="link ">swiftenough.com</a><span class="copyright">Photo: Courtesy of SwiftEnough.</span>

SwiftEnough

Co-Founder: Jericka Handle
@swiftenough

What is your mission?
SwiftEnough is a lifestyle brand focused on advancing equity within the mental health industry through purposeful merch, action and resources. We’re dedicated to changing the narrative around who gets to be ‘well’.

What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?
It means standing in my power to create something impactful that will live on even after I'm no longer on this earth.

What is one piece of advice for Black business owners?
Learn how to take calculated risks. Creating a business is a unique experience; there will be plenty of circumstances where you might have to try something new––so don't be afraid to!

Where can we buy your product/service?
Learn more about us on our website at swiftenough.comPhoto: Courtesy of SwiftEnough.
<strong><h2>Manifest It, Sis! </h2></strong>Founder: Danielle Faust<br><a href="https://www.instagram.com/thedanifaust/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@thedanifaust" class="link ">@thedanifaust</a><br> <br><strong>What is your mission?</strong><br>My mission with Manifest It, Sis! is to empower Black women to heal from their past, connect to their intuition and manifest the life of their dreams. I do this through 1:1 coaching, hypnotherapy, energy work, and content creation on my <a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7tmLFAUqpiyl3j1rPDQbBB?si=7b05712cf8ba47ff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:podcast" class="link ">podcast</a> and via social media.<br><br><strong>What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?</strong><br>It means everything to me – it wasn't long ago that we couldn't own anything in this country, let alone a business! The saying "I am my ancestors wildest dreams" is very real for us Black women entrepreneurs. We are changing the world. I now get to run a business as the first entrepreneur in my family, and be a role model for my daughter.<br><br><strong>What is one piece of advice for Black business owners?</strong><br>We can get in our heads. We can have self-doubt and imposter syndrome especially when nobody around us is an entrepreneur. When that doubt creeps in, you have to tell yourself “YES, YOU CAN”. I joined <a href="https://www.facebook.com/fbelevate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meta Elevate" class="link ">Meta Elevate</a> and am happy to have a community of like minded Black entrepreneurs that look like me and help me out when I get stuck.<br><br><strong>Where can we buy your product? </strong><br><a href="https://danifaust.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DaniFaust.com" class="link ">DaniFaust.com</a> has links to my products and I'm reachable via DM on <a href="http://instagram.com/thedanifaust" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:instagram.com/thedanifaust" class="link ">instagram.com/thedanifaust </a><span class="copyright">Photo: Courtesy of Manifest It, Sis.</span>

Manifest It, Sis!

Founder: Danielle Faust
@thedanifaust

What is your mission?
My mission with Manifest It, Sis! is to empower Black women to heal from their past, connect to their intuition and manifest the life of their dreams. I do this through 1:1 coaching, hypnotherapy, energy work, and content creation on my podcast and via social media.

What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?
It means everything to me – it wasn't long ago that we couldn't own anything in this country, let alone a business! The saying "I am my ancestors wildest dreams" is very real for us Black women entrepreneurs. We are changing the world. I now get to run a business as the first entrepreneur in my family, and be a role model for my daughter.

What is one piece of advice for Black business owners?
We can get in our heads. We can have self-doubt and imposter syndrome especially when nobody around us is an entrepreneur. When that doubt creeps in, you have to tell yourself “YES, YOU CAN”. I joined Meta Elevate and am happy to have a community of like minded Black entrepreneurs that look like me and help me out when I get stuck.

Where can we buy your product?
DaniFaust.com has links to my products and I'm reachable via DM on instagram.com/thedanifaust Photo: Courtesy of Manifest It, Sis.
<strong><h2>Hanahana Beauty</h2></strong>Founder: Abena Boamah<br><a href="http://instagram.com/hanahanabeauty" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@hanahanabeauty" class="link ">@hanahanabeauty</a><br><br><strong>What is your mission?</strong><br>Hanahana Beauty's mission is to bring a higher level of humanity into the beauty space through creating sustainable paths from the producers to our customers.<br> <br><strong>What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?</strong><br>I was a teacher and finishing grad school when I first started Hanahana Beauty, so it was just a passion project. It feels like I've achieved some level of accomplishment––and gained a level of privilege––to have a mindset that allows me to create something that was once just an idea to a scalable business. <br> <br><strong>What is one piece of advice for Black business owners?</strong><br>Prioritize your own growth as much as you prioritize the growth of your business. <br> <br><strong>Where can we buy your product/service?</strong><br>You can buy our products from <a href="https://hanahanabeauty.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hanahanabeauty.com" class="link ">hanahanabeauty.com</a>, <a href="https://thirteenlune.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thirteenlune.com" class="link ">thirteenlune.com</a>, and <a href="https://www.asraigarden.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asrai Gardens" class="link ">Asrai Gardens</a> in Chicago. <span class="copyright">Photo: Courtesy of Hanahana Beauty.</span>

Hanahana Beauty

Founder: Abena Boamah
@hanahanabeauty

What is your mission?
Hanahana Beauty's mission is to bring a higher level of humanity into the beauty space through creating sustainable paths from the producers to our customers.

What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?
I was a teacher and finishing grad school when I first started Hanahana Beauty, so it was just a passion project. It feels like I've achieved some level of accomplishment––and gained a level of privilege––to have a mindset that allows me to create something that was once just an idea to a scalable business.

What is one piece of advice for Black business owners?
Prioritize your own growth as much as you prioritize the growth of your business.

Where can we buy your product/service?
You can buy our products from hanahanabeauty.com, thirteenlune.com, and Asrai Gardens in Chicago. Photo: Courtesy of Hanahana Beauty.
<strong><h2>Kyra’s Shea Medleys</h2></strong>Founder: Kyra Young<br><a href="http://instagram.com/kyrasheamedleys" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@kyrasheamedleys" class="link ">@kyrasheamedleys</a><br> <br><strong>What is your mission?</strong><br>Take care of you today for a better you tomorrow. We create natural and multipurpose skin and hair care products that are safe, healthy and effective for the whole family, making them an easy form of self-care. <br> <br><strong>What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?</strong><br>As a Black woman entrepreneur from South Central Los Angeles, the first in my family to go to college, and the first to own a business, I’m breaking barriers and showing others like me that we are capable of achieving personal freedom. The impact Black women have had on entrepreneurship is significant to the overall success and betterment of our people, and as long as we share with each other what works, we can empower each other to keep moving forward.<br> <br><strong>What is one piece of advice for Black business owners?</strong><br>Every piece of your story matters, so tell it, because people want to hear and see how you handle business, celebrate your successes with you, and support you through your failures. Take advantage of free resources like the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/fbelevate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meta Elevate" class="link ">Meta Elevate</a> program, so you can learn how to grow your audience and leverage different platforms to continue sharing your story. <br> <br><strong>Where can we buy your product? </strong><br>Visit <a href="https://kyrashea.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kyrashea.com" class="link ">kyrashea.com</a> and use the code IMPACT to receive 20% off your entire order.<span class="copyright">Photo: Courtesy of Kyra's Shea Medleys.</span>

Kyra’s Shea Medleys

Founder: Kyra Young
@kyrasheamedleys

What is your mission?
Take care of you today for a better you tomorrow. We create natural and multipurpose skin and hair care products that are safe, healthy and effective for the whole family, making them an easy form of self-care.

What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?
As a Black woman entrepreneur from South Central Los Angeles, the first in my family to go to college, and the first to own a business, I’m breaking barriers and showing others like me that we are capable of achieving personal freedom. The impact Black women have had on entrepreneurship is significant to the overall success and betterment of our people, and as long as we share with each other what works, we can empower each other to keep moving forward.

What is one piece of advice for Black business owners?
Every piece of your story matters, so tell it, because people want to hear and see how you handle business, celebrate your successes with you, and support you through your failures. Take advantage of free resources like the Meta Elevate program, so you can learn how to grow your audience and leverage different platforms to continue sharing your story.

Where can we buy your product?
Visit kyrashea.com and use the code IMPACT to receive 20% off your entire order.Photo: Courtesy of Kyra's Shea Medleys.
<strong><h2>Boss Branding on a Budget </h2></strong>Founder: Imari Graves<br><a href="https://www.instagram.com/bossbrandingonabudget/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@bossbrandingonabudget" class="link ">@bossbrandingonabudget</a><br> <br><strong>What is your mission?</strong><br>Our mission is to help other women-led business owners build brand awareness through social media and email marketing. In addition, we aim to create a safe place for women entrepreneurs to network, collaborate, and connect. <br> <br><strong>What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?</strong><br>Being a black woman in entrepreneurship is surreal. I am honored to travel this path because I know many people paved the way for me to be here. It makes me happy to set the tone and be an example for generations to come. <br> <br><strong>What is one piece of advice for Black business owners?</strong><br>My one piece of advice for Black business owners is to go for it! Don’t hesitate. You were built for this, and if you do the work, you will reap the benefits. <br> <br><strong>Where can we buy your product? </strong><br>You can shop our products and services at <a href="https://www.bossbrandingonabudget.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:www.bossbrandingonabudget.com" class="link ">www.bossbrandingonabudget.com</a><span class="copyright">Photo: Courtesy of Boss Branding on a Budget.</span>

Boss Branding on a Budget

Founder: Imari Graves
@bossbrandingonabudget

What is your mission?
Our mission is to help other women-led business owners build brand awareness through social media and email marketing. In addition, we aim to create a safe place for women entrepreneurs to network, collaborate, and connect.

What does it mean to you to be a Black woman entrepreneur?
Being a black woman in entrepreneurship is surreal. I am honored to travel this path because I know many people paved the way for me to be here. It makes me happy to set the tone and be an example for generations to come.

What is one piece of advice for Black business owners?
My one piece of advice for Black business owners is to go for it! Don’t hesitate. You were built for this, and if you do the work, you will reap the benefits.

Where can we buy your product?
You can shop our products and services at www.bossbrandingonabudget.comPhoto: Courtesy of Boss Branding on a Budget.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

5 Black Moms On What It's Like To Run A Business

How To Find Black-Owned Businesses Near You

61 Black-Owned Fashion Businesses To Support

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I