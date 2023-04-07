Want to spend the night alone in a museum? Read this first

Still waters: the Punta della Dogana art museum, in Venice - David Cherepuschak / Alamy Stock Photo

Does anyone really want to get stuck in a museum overnight, to toss and turn under the rib cage of a megalosaurus, or shiver in the Great Bed of Ware? Or maybe you’d like to fondle privately the knees of Greek statuary, carve your initials into a Nigerian funerary screen, and pinch some postcards or the Mona Lisa’s cheek.



Visiting museums these days, what with pandemics, the hiss of hired headphones, and crowds blocking your view of every artefact, is often a much too communal experience. But having the whole place to yourself also has its hazards – like watching a comedy alone, the experience can be stultifying.



That doesn’t happen here. The French-Moroccan writer Leïla ­Slimani’s semi-autobiographical essay on a night in 2019 she spent all alone in the Punta della Dogana museum in Venice (by invitation – it’s not hooliganism) is lively, but lacks shape. She has a habit of ­saying the same thing 10 ways, as in “I wanted to join a herd... a group, a tribe, a community” (we got it on “herd”). She’s a little too fond of laborious literary references: “Rereading Virginia Woolf’s diary, I remember that she once imagined a sequel to A Room of One’s Own…” And she seems to believe Blanche DuBois is just an able traveller: “Like Blanche... I could often count on the generosity of strangers.” Tennessee Williams had a less gracious type of acquaintance in mind.



The book is an engaging meditation on literature, death (which Arabs, she says, regard as ever-imminent), deracination, and ­tourism. “I wonder if Notre-Dame took her own life”; the cathedral was sick of being stared at. And it’s honest. Slimani didn’t grow up in a harem, she confesses; her upbringing was liberal. But as a girl living in Morocco, she was still constrained. “Raised like an indoor cat”, she mostly stayed at home, reading.



“Alone and barefoot” in Venice’s former customs house, reconstituted as a venue for contemporary artworks, she admits to an ambivalence about art. Still, she likes Etel Adnan’s concertina books, and is taken with an installation involving night-blooming jasmine, its scent evocative of nighttime teenage escapades in Rabat.

Wandery and introspective: author Leila Slimani - Editions Gallimard

Though she herself is temporarily imprisoned, her mind is free to wander and the book becomes its own exercise in conceptual art, mainly dwelling, with a hint of ­self-aggrandisement, on what it means to be a writer. Drama is a ­little lacking. Things pick up when she sneaks a cig in the museum’s loo, practically sticking her head in the lavatory bowl to do so.



The best section discusses her father, an economist caught up in a big banking scandal in Morocco and wrongly imprisoned for a time. Broken by the experience, he died before being officially exonerated. Slimani’s continuing despair over all this leads to the rawest writing here. It feels as if she has finally found her subject in this wandery, introspective essay, but then... she drops it.



Having made exacting demands of literature to bear witness, delve deep, exhume, create, and tell the truth, she shirks the ­responsibilities she has just enumerated. Writing may well be, as she says, about empathy, but reading is a different ballgame. The reader wants to be thrilled. So this abruptly curtailed glimpse of something intricate and painful leaves a whiff of let-down.

Modern art and memory: the Punta della Dogana collection is housed in an old customs office - Adam Eastland / Alamy Stock Photo

Early the next day, she is woken by a caretaker, having overslept. Her race through the galleries in search of her shoes makes a good analogy for an escape from incarceration. She feels both released and slighted by the artworks over which she’d lingered dotingly during the night.



Her 2018 Goncourt Prize-winning novel Lullaby (translated, like this book, by Sam Taylor) fictionalised a real case in which a nanny murdered her charges. In this quieter effort, Slimani commendably avoids such sensationalist fare.



The violence here is that of ­gov­ernments, in their persecution of immigrants, “forbidden from travelling, prevented from leaving” – a hot topic in the UK, where ­borders are being frenziedly blocked (as if British reserve weren’t unwelcoming enough). ­Justice and compassion are noble issues, but most convincingly of all, The Scent of Flowers at Night sticks up for ­solitude. This act of artificial exile shows that, far from being out of the fray, the solitary person ­confronts everything.

