‘We want to send a message.’ SC lawmakers file bills to hurt Russia amid Ukraine invasion

South Carolina lawmakers from both political parties filed multiple bills Tuesday to strike back at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Rep. Russell Fry, R-Horry, and Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, announced Tuesday their plans to file legislation meant to financially hurt Russia.

The four bills add to a growing international effort for governments at all levels to enact sanctions and laws that would cripple Russia’s financial resources during their ongoing aggression against Ukraine, an Eastern European democracy that is facing invasion by neighboring Russia.

“We can’t stand by and watch this take place without speaking up,” Hutto said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

One of Hutto’s bills would direct the state retirement fund, a benefit plan for state, university and public school employees, to divest any investments from Russian-owned companies. The retirement fund is invested in stocks, bonds and some foreign investments. Under Hutto’s proposal, administrators would be required to review the fund to see if any money is tied up in Russian companies.

Hutto’s other bill would condemn Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, he said.

“We want to send a message that we are not in any way going to support what’s going on,” Hutto told The State.

One bill, filed by Fry, would stop any state money from being invested in Russian-owned companies and it would block those companies from receiving business incentives in South Carolina.

Fry’s other bill would ban liquor stores from selling Russian-made alcohols.

More than 20 House members have co-sponsored Fry’s bills, according to a statement.

“South Carolina dollars should not be subsidizing Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs,” Fry, who is running for Congress, said in a statement. “Russia’s belligerent behavior in Ukraine requires an unprecedented response, and these bills will show the world that South Carolina stands for freedom.”

Gov. Henry McMaster has encouraged everyone to speak out against Russia’s invasion.

“The whole world is watching what is going on over there and I think the more we can show our support, and that may cause Mr. Putin to, I don’t know if he’s gonna, reconsider what he’s doing, but there’s certainly some Russians that are,” McMaster said. “But it’s good for us to show support in any way we can because this is a terrible criminal act that has been done by Mr. Putin.”

Hutto said he hoped effort from South Carolina would add to the mounting pressure against Russia.

“Whatever your opportunity is to speak up, you need to speak up,” Hutto said.

Already, some private businesses have taken matters into their own hands by removing Russian products from their shelves.

In the Charleston area, a liquor store owner in Mount Pleasant stood in front of her store’s front lawn on Monday and poured out a bottle of Russian Standard Vodka. Then, she kicked it.

Joseph Bustos contributed to this report.