Want to send a DM on Twitter? Here's how to reach out to followers.

Twitter is known for allowing people to post messages, or tweets, of no more than 280 characters. Tweeting or reading through tweets all day can become boring, especially if nothing new is coming up on your feed.

Sometimes you may even want to talk to your friends on Twitter. Did you know you can direct message people on Twitter? If not, here is how to send your favorite tweets or GIFs directly to your friends.

In order to receive and send DMs, you must follow the individual and that person must follow you. However, you will be able to receive DMs from anyone if, according to Twitter, "you check the box next to Allow Messages requests from everyone in the Privacy and safety settings." You can also receive a direct message from someone you do not follow if you have previously sent them a direct message.

To send a direct message on Twitter go to "Messages," start a new message, enter the name(s) of who you wish to message, and type and send out your message.

How to DM on Twitter

According to Twitter, here is how to send a direct message through your web browser:

In the navigation bar on the left of your screen click “Messages”

Click “New message”

In the address box, enter the name(s) or @username(s) of who you want to send a message to (group messages can include up to 50 people).

Click “Next”

In the message box type the message you wish to send

According to Twitter here is how to send a direct message on an Apple or Android device:

Tap the envelope icon in the Twitter app.

To create a new message, tap the message icon

In the address box, enter the name(s) or username(s) of who you wish to send a message to. Group messages can include up to 50 people.

Enter your message.

To send a GIF, video or photo through direct messages on Twitter, follow these steps:

Tap the photo icon (you can take a photo or record a video on your phone, or attach a photo from your photo library).

To add a GIF, tap the GIF icon. Search for a GIF, tap on it and send it.

How to pin direct messages

According to Twitter, here is how to pin a direct message:

Go to your “Direct Message” inbox.

Tap on the conversation you want to pin

Select “Pin Conversation.”

Now your pinned message will appear at the top of your direct messages.

